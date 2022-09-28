Waco-area news briefs: Hal Brands presents lecture on Russia, China at Baylor

Lecture on Russia, China

“The Twilight Struggle: What History Can Teach Us About America’s Rivalries with China and Russia Today," presented by Hal Brands, will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday at Baylor University's Cashion Academic Building in the fifth floor conference center.

Brands is the Henry A. Kissinger Distinguished Professor of Global Affairs at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. He is the author or co-author of several books, most recently "The Twilight Struggle," "Danger Zone: The Coming Conflict with China" and "The Lessons of Tragedy: Statecraft and World Order."

RSVP at baylor.edu/honorscollege/events. The event is part of the Laura Jackson Endowed Lectureship in World Issues.

Teague historical marker

A ceremony dedicating a historical marker at Booker T. Washington School in Teague is at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The dedication takes place at the corner of Monroe and J.A. Brooks streets.

Contact Doris Nealy at dnrnealy@gmail.com for more information.

Luxury leather raffle

The McLennan Community College Foundation is holding a Luxury Leather Raffle to support student scholarships.

The raffle features caiman cowboy boots and ostrich roper boots from Tecovas, Anderson Bean ostrich roper boots from Ritchie’s Western Wear, and a leather carry-on duffle from King Ranch Saddle Shop. Images of the items may be seen at mclennan.edu/foundation/special-events/tournament.html.

Tickets are $20 each when purchased at bit.ly/MCCLeatherRaffle. Tickets purchased in person are $20 each or six for $100 and available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at the MCC Foundation, 1728 Powell Drive, or at the MCC Foundation Golf Tournament on Oct. 7 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Winning tickets will be drawn at noon and 6 p.m. at the tournament.

For more information, call the MCC Foundation at 254-299-8604.

‘Steel Magnolias’

McLennan Theatre presents “Steel Magnolias” Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Ball Performing Arts Center on the MCC campus.

Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for seniors, military members, veterans and students; and free for MCC employees and students. There are also two matinee performances at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Call 254-299-8200 or email boxoffice@mclennan.edu for more information.

See Page D1 for more information on the show.