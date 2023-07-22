1 ton of ice

To help beat the summer heat, Hawaiian Falls Waco, 900 Lake Shore Drive, will hold its annual ice dump at 1 p.m. Monday.

The water park will drop 2,000 pounds of ice into its wave pool, a popular annual tradition for kids and parents visiting the park.

The National Weather Service forecasts a high of 104 degrees Monday.

Woodway Farmers Market

The Woodway Farmers Market will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.

The event will feature a diverse array of vendors, food trucks and live music. Parking will be available at the Pavilion Event Center at the arboretum, Woodway City Hall and Woodway Family Center.

Downtown market

Ramble & Co., 216 S. 11th St., will host a Maker’s Market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Local vendors, craftspeople and artisans will offer their products and experiences at the event.

Windsor water

A boil water notice for the Windsor Water Company water system was rescinded Friday, according to a press release.

The system has taken necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the drinking water for customers, the release says.

Mystery Mondays

The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, holds Mystery Mondays every week at 10:30 a.m. with a storytime and crafts geared toward kids 5 and under.

This week’s guest is Lt. Keith Guillory of the Waco Fire Department, who will be making an appearance with a firetruck.

Storytime and activities are included in the museum’s general admission, which is $8 for children, $10 for adults and $9 for seniors.

Fukushima documentary

Waco Friends of the Climate will screen the documentary “The Fukushima Disaster, the Hidden Side of the Story,” at its 6 p.m. Tuesday meeting at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The film looks at the health impacts of the 2011 nuclear accident and takes a skeptical view of the actions of Japanese officials.

The event is free, and all are welcome. Vegan refreshments will be served.

For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

Chamber lunch

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will hold its Mid-Year Membership Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Three leaders of new local business operations will discuss operating in and relocating to the Waco area: Scott LeBeau, vice president of Graphic Packaging; Matt Parrish, president of Knauf Insulation North America; and Juan Lopez, general manager at Amazon.

Tickets are $40 for members, $75 for nonmembers, available at wacochamber.com.

Small business forum

McLennan Community College’s Small Business Development Center will host a networking forum for small businesses from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the MCC Conference Center, 4601 N. 19th St.

Dallas College’s Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program will make a presentation at the event. The investment program offers education, capital and business services to support the growth of small businesses.

Participants can also learn about the McLennan Community Investment Fund, Startup Waco, the MCC center, local chambers of commerce and other business advocacy groups.

For more information, contact Frank Graves, dean of workforce and public service at MCC, at 254-299-8126 or fgraves@mclennan.edu.

TSTC culinary offerings

The Texas State Technical College culinary arts program has resumed serving weekly meals to the public.

The student-operated restaurant will feature Brazilian cuisine this week from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center, Campus Drive and Eighth Street.

The $15 three-course lunch includes starter, entree and dessert. Advance reservations are required by emailing wacoculinary@tstc.edu, and all are welcome.

Upcoming cuisine themes include Mexican on Aug. 2 and Aug. 4, and a Southern brunch on Aug. 9 and Aug. 11.

For more information, call 254-867-4868.







