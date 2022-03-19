Waco-area news briefs: Hazardous waste disposal event set for next weekend

'Together by the Brazos'

"Together by the Brazos," a dinner supporting the Talitha Koum Institute and Lake Brazos Rotary Club, will run from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Olive Branch restaurant, 215 S. Second St.

The event will feature signature cocktails, cash bar, charcuterie board, four-course dinner with wine pairings, silent auction and live music by Trammell Kelly and Pat McKee.

Tickets cost $100 per person.

Proceeds be split, with 70% going to Talitha Koum and 30% going to the Lake Brazos Rotary Club Foundation, which supports local causes using matching funds from Rotary International.

For more information, including about sponsorship opportunities, email Michelle_Holland@baylor.edu.

Jigsaw puzzle swap meet

A jigsaw puzzle swap meet will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 26, in the Hewitt Public Library Butterfly Garden. There is no charge to swap puzzles. There are usually puzzles from 100, 300, 500, 750 to 1,000 pieces and maybe larger. The pieces for each puzzle should be in a sealed plastic bag inside the box.

For more information, email Karen Smith at oldgirlscout@gmail.com.

Hazardous waste disposal day

The city of Waco will have a household hazardous waste disposal day from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Waco Solid Waste Operations Center, 501 Schroeder Drive.

This service is for all residents of Waco, Bellmead, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview and Woodway. Residents are encouraged to preregister at forms.office.com/g/NpFLHmT8TA and to be prepared to wait in line.

For more information, call 254-299-2612.

