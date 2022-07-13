Waco-area news briefs: Health district hosting community outreach clinic Saturday

Community outreach clinic

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has teamed up with Prosper Waco to for a community outreach clinic event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at G.W. Carver Indian Spring Middle, 500 N. University Parks Drive. The event honors Henrietta Napier, the first African American public health care nurse in McLennan County.

It will include COVID-19 and back-to-school vaccines, health screenings, health education classes, reproductive health services , lactation & doula services, substance use services and more.

Stage 2 drought restrictions

The city of Waco has issued mandatory restrictions in accordance with its drought contingency plan to conserve available water during the ongoing drought.

Outdoor watering is allowed only between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., with watering days limited based on address. Houses with odd-numbered addresses may water outdoors on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and those with even-numbered addresses on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Nonresidential watering is allowed only on Mondays and Fridays. No outdoor watering is permitted on Thursdays. In addition, water runoff extending past 10 feet of the property is considered excessive watering and is prohibited. Any violation of the ordinance is a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $2,000.

Cooling center open

The city of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will have a cooling center open from noon to 7 p.m. through Friday at the Waco Multipurpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave. and from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Sul Ross Community Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

Cold bottles of water and chairs will be provided.