Health district blood drive

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is partnering with Carter Bloodcare to host a blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Health District, 225 W. Waco Drive.

Every donor will receive an insulated water bottle, while supplies last. Participants need to register for an appointment at carterbloodcare.org.

Parkinson's support group meeting

The Heart of Texas Parkinson's and Caregivers support group will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.

Carol Jackson, a physical therapist with Baylor Scott & White, will speak.

For more information, call Ida McBride at 254-716-4402.

Dr Pepper Museum scholarships

The deadline is 5 p.m. Friday to apply for two $5,000 Free Enterprise Scholarships from the Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute.

The scholarship supports students studying business, management, entrepreneurship, marketing and related fields.

Eligible high school students must be graduating this spring from McLennan County or Dallas County schools and attending a two-year or four-year college to study one of the relevant fields.

To submit an application, go to drpeppermuseum.com/fei-scholarship. For more information, email Joy Summar-Smith at joy@drpeppermuseum.com or call 254-757-1024, ext. 130.

Bellmead Family Dog Day

The third annual Bellmead Family Dog Day will run from 2 to 5 p.m. April 15 at 1100 Hogan Lane.

The event is a pet friendly day in the park with free microchipping available, a discounted vaccine clinic, food, vendors, corn hole tournament, dog show and activities for kids.

For more information, call 254-424-8455.

Youth Council hike

Waco Youth Council will have a free hike through Cameron Park from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, starting at Redwood Shelter, 2300 Cameron Park Drive.

Participants should bring water and wear shoes appropriate for hiking. The hike is open to anyone 12 and older. Advance registration is required at waco-texas.com/Events-Activities.

Compassionate Friends meeting

The Compassionate Friends of Central Texas will hold its monthly group support meeting at 6:30 p.m. April 20 at Grace Church, 4610 Bosque Blvd. The group is for people who have lost a child.

The meeting is open to parents, grandparents and siblings.

Theater camp registration

Waco Children's Theatre summer camp registration will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

For more information on the camp and program, call Linda Haskett at 254-776-0707 or go to https://www.wacochildrenstheatre.org.

Registration deadline is May 5. Camp dates are June 5 through July 1.

Waco tree walk

Waco Walks will hold a “Huaco Heights Tree Identification Walk” starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the corner of 29th Street and Waco Drive, near the Lee Lockwood Library.

The Huaco Heights neighborhood was first developed in 1913 and has a wealth of mature trees.

Kids Night Out Friday

South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave., will have a Kids Night Out event from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday.

The event is open to kids ages 5 to 13. The cost is $25 per child, and a meal is included.

Parents can treat themselves to some time off while kids enjoy a safe and fun evening of activities.

To register, call 254-750-8650.

Rotary wine fundraiser

Together by the Brazos, Lake Brazos Rotary Club’s annual wine pairing dinner fundraiser, will start at 6 p.m. Saturday at DiamondBack’s, 217 Mary Ave.

All funding stays in the Waco community and helps to feed low-income children over the weekends when school meals are not available, promotes perfect attendance at public schools with bicycle drawings, and beautifies Waco by planting trees in community spaces.

Individual tickets are $150. The event will include dinner, live music and a silent auction. Tickets available at tinyurl.com/tbtb2023rotary.

West explosion exhibit

The History of West Museum is presenting a temporary exhibit, “West Fertilizer Plant Explosion — 10 Years After,” through May 27.

The museum, at 112 E. Oak St. in West, is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is free.