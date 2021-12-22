Waco-area news briefs: Health district vaccination clinics to pause for Christmas

Sykora pancake breakfast

Sykora Family Ford will have its 24th annual Christmas Eve pancake breakfast from 6 to 10 a.m. Friday at 519 S. George Kacir Drive in West.

The dealership’s employees cook and serve up free pancakes, sausage and beverages to more than 1,000 people. Everyone is invited, not just customers.

The breakfast will offer both in-person and drive-thru service.

Feast in the East

The 2021 Feast in the East food distribution will be Thursday at the city of Waco multi-purpose facility, 1020 Elm Ave. To nominate a family, go to feastintheeastwaco.com.

Donations and volunteers are also needed. For more information, call Rocky or Keisha Miller at 254-235-5662 or 254-315-6233.

Tribune-Herald closed Friday

The Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Friday for Christmas Eve.

On Christmas Day, the Tribune-Herald will publish only an electronic edition. No print edition will be distributed.

Access to content on wacotrib.com is free this week, with no paywall restrictions.