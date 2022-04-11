Waco-area news briefs: Healthy Kids Day at YMCA coming up

Waco Coin Show

The Waco Coin Club’s annual Spring Coin Show will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.

Admission is $3 for adults, free for children under 12.

Donations for Attic Treasures

Historic Waco Foundation is accepting donations for its Attic Treasures fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday through April 23 at 4328 W. Waco Drive. No adult clothing or shoes are accepted.

A preview party will be held from 6-9 p.m. April 28, catered by Waco Ale Co. Tickets are $50 and reservations are required by calling 254-753-5166.

McGregor Lions Club

McGregor Lions Club is sponsoring a barrel racing event Friday through Sunday at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

The event features barrel racing, a car show and an authentic Texas barbecue cookoff, with proceeds supporting the Texas Lions Camp.

Contact McG.Lions@gmail.com for more information, or call Gigi Morgan at 254-840-2873 or Mike Olson at 254-258-8171.

Healthy Kids Day

Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will host Healthy Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30. The event features cooking and art classes for kids, games, bounce houses, face painting and more. Other area organizations also will be present to share information and host activities.

For more information, call 254-776-6612.

Gem and mineral show

Waco Gem And Mineral Club will hosts its 62nd annual show 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30 and May 1 in McLennan Hall at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for ages 7-17. Email wacogemandmineralclub@gmail.com for more information.

