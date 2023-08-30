Hearne Bags & Boards tournament

The Hearne Chamber of Commerce will hold its first Bags & Boards cornhole tournament Saturday in downtown Hearne.

The cost is $100 per team with a top-three payout. Boards will open at 10 a.m. and play will start at 11. To sign up, go to scoreholio.com.

A festival will start at 11 a.m. with kids activities, food and craft vendors, and musical entertainment.

Flag football deadline

Registration closes Friday for the Waco Parks and Recreation Youth Flag Football league this fall for kids ages 5 to 14. The league will start Sept. 16 and emphasizes sportsmanship, skill development, fitness and fun.

Registration, available through Friday, is $60 per player.

Games will be played at the Doris Miller Community Center football field, 1020 Elm Ave.

For registration forms and more information, go to www.teamsideline.com/waco. For questions, call 254-750-5875.

Links Fellowship to meet

Waco Links Fellowship will meet at noon Sept. 7 at Bear Ridge Golf Club, 100 Bear Ridge Way.

For more information, email benhagins3672@gmail.com.

Burgers, bingo

Karem Shrine, 400 Karem Circle, will hold a burgers and bingo fundraiser at 6 p.m. Sept. 8.

Burgers will be served from 6 to 6:30 p.m. before bingo begins.

‘Big Hat Brunch’

Esther’s Closet and the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce will host a “Big Hat Brunch” at the annual Women of Distinction Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

The event will feature a panel discussion with local professional female leaders who understand issues affecting women in the community, as well as a big hat fashion show, awards, silent auction and door prizes.

Tickets are $75 per person, or $55 for chamber members, available at bit.ly/3JYD1Cq.

Stage 2 water restrictions

Stage 2 water restrictions remain in place for city of Waco water users.

Outdoor watering is allowed only between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. and only two days per week. Houses with odd-numbered addresses may water Tuesday and Saturday, and those with even-numbered addresses Wednesday and Sunday.

Non-residential watering is allowed only Monday and Friday. No outdoor watering is permitted Thursday, except handheld watering.

Any violation of the ordinance is a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $2,000.

As of Tuesday, Lake Waco was more than 10 feet below normal.

MCC closed for Labor Day

McLennan Community College will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. Tarleton State University offices will be open for regular business hours. Classes will resume Tuesday.

For more information, go to www.mclennan.edu.

Retired educators

Newly retired educators will be honored by the Waco-McLennan County chapter of the Texas Retired Teachers Association from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Region 12 Education Service Center, 2101 West Loop 340 in Waco.

Guest speaker Tim Lee, of Austin, the association’s executive director, will discuss the campaign to pass Proposition 9, a constitutional amendment on the Nov. 7 ballot to grant cost-of-living pay raises for public school retirees. The last cost-of-living adjustment was in 2004.

The meeting is open to retirees of Texas public schools. For more information, call 254-644-0926.

Apple Tree Bazaar

Vendor applications are open for the Apple Tree Bazaar to be held Nov. 11 at the Waco Convention Center.

Benefiting Meals on Wheels, the craft fair running for more than 40 years features handcrafted works of local and regional artisans age 50 and older.

To apply, go to mowwaco.org/apple-tree-bazaar/.

Luxury leather raffle

The McLennan Community College Foundation is holding a luxury leather raffle to support student scholarships.

The raffle features Tecovas boots, a Lucchese briefcase and a King Ranch duffle bag.

Tickets purchased at bit.ly/MCCLeatherRaffle are $20 each. Tickets are six for $100 if purchased in person between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at the MCC Foundation, 1728 Powell Drive, or at the MCC Foundation Golf Tournament on Oct. 6 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. The winning tickets will be drawn at the tournament.

For more information, call the MCC Foundation at 254-299-8604.