Waco-area news briefs: Heart of Texas Amateur Radio Club planning field day event

Emergency Response Class

The Waco Office of Emergency Management will have a Community Emergency Response Class from Friday through Sunday at the Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center, 721 N. Fourth St.

The class is intended to provide the knowledge and skills volunteers need to effectively serve their communities.

To sign up, go to bit.ly/WacoOEM.

Storytelling Guild meeting

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.

For more information, call 254-717-1763.

Brook Oaks water festival

The Brook Oaks Neighborhood will host a water festival at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Waco Family Medicine community gathering space, 1600 Providence Drive.

There will be water games, snacks, educational activities from community partners and opportunities to check out books from the mobile library.

Greater Zion food giveaway

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.

The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks. For more information, call 254-722-7429.

Radio club field day

The Heart of Texas Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at W5NCD Workshop, 12772 Chapel Road, near Old Lorena Road. The event is open to the public, and all are encouraged to attend.

Field Day is a showcase for amateur radio, which works reliably under all conditions from almost any location to create an independent communications network.

For more information contact Mike Davis at mike@na5x.com or 254-722-4150.

