Waco-area news briefs: Heart of Texas CROP Hunger Walk set for Nov. 13

Library book sale

The Friends of the Waco-McLennan County Library Book Sale will run Thursday through Sunday at the Base at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

Admission is $10 for Thursday, when the sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission is free for the rest of the sale. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Farm-to-table benefit

Abundance 2022, a farm-to-table dining experience and silent auction benefiting the World Hunger Relief Inc. farm, will start at 7 p.m. Saturday at Milo All Day, 1020 Franklin Ave. Sponsorships and donations support the mission of the farm to address food insecurity and hunger through sustainable agriculture, transformative education and community partnerships.

Tickets are $150. For more information, email info@worldhungerrelief.org.

Sterling DRT meeting

The Sterling C. Robertson Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at First Methodist Church Downtown Campus, 1300 Austin Ave.

Susan Merritt will present a program explaining how to use the new Daughters of the Republic of Texas website.

CROP Hunger Walk

The Heart of Texas CROP Hunger Walk will start at 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at Bledsoe Miller Pavilion, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The walk for people of all ages and from all walks of life raises money for Caritas of Waco and Church World Service, an international, interfaith relief-and-development organization. This year’s walk is sponsored by the McLennan County Hunger Coalition and the Greater Waco Interfaith Alliance.

CROP Hunger Walks have been held for 53 years in more than 2,000 cities in the United States, involving hundreds of faith communities. Walkers participate to raise funds for people whose lives have been disrupted by natural disasters and armed conflict around the world and closer to home. To register, go to www.crophungerwalk.org/wacotx.

For more information, contact Charley Garrison at 254-752-5331 or centexmcc@earthlink.net, or Katie Cook at 254-498-4997 or seedseditor1@gmail.com.