Waco-area news briefs: Heart of Texas CROP Hunger Walk Sunday

Flag retirement ceremony

The 21st annual McLennan County Veterans Association Flag Retirement and Disposal Ceremony will start at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway. The event is hosted by the city of Woodway and the Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Following an indoor program “Women in the Military” at the Pavilion, disposal of unserviceable U.S., Texas, POW/MIA and military service flags as prescribed by the Flag Code will occur at Woodway Family Center, with entry at City Hall, 922 Estates Drive.

Flags may be dropped off at 1 p.m. in the City Hall parking area. For more information, call 254-749-2146.

Zoo Stampede 5K

Registration is open for the 29th annual Cameron Park Zoo Stampede race on Saturday.

Early packet pickup will run from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St.

For more information, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Waco/HEBZooRun.

CROP Hunger Walk

The Heart of Texas CROP Hunger Walk will start at 2 p.m. Sunday, with Step-off at 3, at Bledsoe Miller Pavilion, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The walk, sponsored by the McLennan County Hunger Coalition and the Greater Waco Interfaith Alliance, will benefit Caritas of Waco and Church World Service, an international, interfaith relief-and-development organization. The event is for all ages and people from all walks of life.

CROP Hunger Walks have been held for 53 years in more than 2,000 cities in the United States, involving hundreds of faith communities. Walkers participate to raise funds for people whose lives have been disrupted by natural disasters and armed conflict around the world and closer to home.

To register, go to www.crophungerwalk.org/wacotx.

For more information, contact Charley Garrison at 254-752-5331 or centexmcc@earthlink.net, or Katie Cook at 254-498-4997 or seedseditor1@gmail.com.