Waco-area news briefs: Heart of Texas CROP Hunger Walk to benefit Caritas

Discover Waco Craft Expo

The Women’s Society of St. Jerome’s Catholic Church will host “Discover Waco – Business and Craft Expo” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Jerome Catholic Church in the Mother Teresa Center, 9820 Chapel Road.

The expo will feature many local businesses and craft vendors, food trucks and food vendors. To become a vendor, call Glenda Ruiz at 281-216-1859.

HOT CROP Hunger Walk

The Heart of Texas CROP Hunger Walk will start at 3 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Bledsoe Miller Pavilion, 300 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The walk will benefit Caritas of Waco and Church World Service, an international, interfaith relief-and-development organization.

The event is sponsored by the McLennan County Hunger Coalition and the Greater Waco Interfaith Alliance. Registration will start at 2 p.m. Ten walkers will receive prizes selected from the Hidden Treasures by Caritas stores.

For more information about the event, contact Charley Garrison at centexmcc@earthlink.net or Katie Cook at 254-755-7745 or seedseditor1@gmail.com.

Special COVID-19 service