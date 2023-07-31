Active threat training

The Baylor University Department of Public Safety will conduct an active threat training exercise on the Baylor campus from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday near Baylor Law School and McLane Stadium.

The simulation will involve more than a dozen law enforcement agencies and emergency vehicles, which will not be using flashing lights or sirens.

Baylor DPS asks the public to avoid the area.

Eclipse update

VIP tickets are sold out for the city of Waco's total eclipse watch party, which will be held April 8 at Touchdown Alley outside McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

General admission tickets are still available, priced at $20 for adults and $10 for ages 5-17. Younger children are free.

A four-day festival is planned with eclipse-themed events, including concerts, a fun run and a science, technology, engineering, arts and math festival.

The tickets, which include appropriate viewing glasses, are available at eclipseovertexas2024.com.

Local history

Architectural historian Kenneth Hafertepe, author of "Historic Buildings of Waco, Texas," will speak during a Lake Brazos Rotary Club meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the community room at Insurors of Texas, 225 S. Fifth St.

Wine and snacks will be provided. Attendees should enter from the parking lot back entrance.

For more information, email karynm@gourmetgallerywaco.com.

Youth chorus auditions

Youth Chorus of Central Texas auditions for the 2023-24 season are ongoing through Wednesday for singers in grades 3-12. No preparation is necessary for the interview and skills assessment.

The Youth Chorus of Central Texas promotes music literacy and excellence in vocal artistry through the preparation and performance of choral singing.

To schedule an audition, email info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org.

Links Fellowship

Midway High School golf coach Keith Mikeska will be the featured speaker for a Waco Links Fellowship lunch at noon Thursday at Bear Ridge Golf Club, 1000 Bear Ridge Drive.

For more information, contact Ben Hagins at 501-984-0606 or benhagins3672@gmail.com.

West museum

The History of West Museum is presenting a new exhibit highlighting local farmers and ranchers, focusing on both the challenges of early settlers and today's producers.

The exhibit will open Thursday and run through Oct. 28 at the museum, 112 E. Oak St. in downtown West. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Admission is free.

Kermit Oliver exhibition

Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St., will present an exhibition of Kermit Oliver's Hermès scarves to celebrate the world-famous artist's 80th birthday.

The opening reception will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, and the exhibit will run through Oct. 14.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is free.

Rabbit demonstration

The American Rabbit Breeders Association will hold a demonstration of mini lop-eared, mini satin rabbits and guinea pigs from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Troy Community Center, 201 E. Main St. in Troy.

For more information, call Laurie Bailey at 254-421-2485.

Singing Seniors

The Baylor Singing Seniors, under the direction of Phillip Sitton, will hold fall semester registration at 9 a.m. Aug. 7 outside the sanctuary at Woodway United Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Drive.

The first fall rehearsal will follow at 9:30. The semester registration fee is $75.

Membership is open to all senior adults. The suggested age is 55 and above. No musical training or audition is required. Anyone with a love of singing is welcome to join.

For more information, call 210-887-5370.

Veterans lunch

The Stan C. Parker Foundation will hold its 12th annual veterans appreciation lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

The featured speaker will be Medal of Honor recipient Donald “Doc” Ballard.

The event, which includes lunch, is free for all veterans. Reservations are required by emailing stancparkerfoundation@gmail.com.

Leather show

The Heart of Texas Leather Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 11-12 at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

The trade show is open to the public. Admission is free.

Workshops are also available from Aug. 8-12. To register, go to leathercraftersjournal.com/heart-of-texas/workshops/.

MCC Foundation raffle

The McLennan Community College Foundation is holding a luxury leather raffle to support student scholarships.

The raffle features Tecovas boots, a Lucchese briefcase and a King Ranch duffle bag.

Tickets purchased at bit.ly/MCCLeatherRaffle are $20 each. Tickets are six for $100 if purchased in person between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at the MCC Foundation, 1728 Powell Drive, or at the MCC Foundation Golf Tournament on Oct. 6 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. The winning tickets will be drawn at the tournament.

For more information, call the MCC Foundation at 254-299-8604.

School supply drive

The Salvation Army is joining with local Walmart and H-E-B stores to collect back-to-school supplies from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

During the campaign, shoppers can purchase and drop off school supplies and other requested items at Salvation Army collection bins at Walmarts on Franklin Avenue and in Hewitt in yellow buses.

Waco H-E-B stores also will be collecting back-to-school donations for school supplies that will then be purchased for The Salvation Army to distribute. Shoppers can round up their bills, including curbside purchases, to donate throughout the month of August.

The goal is to provide new school supplies to 300-500 students in McLennan County, ensuring children have the supplies they need for success.