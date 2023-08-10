HOT Leather Show

The Heart of Texas Leather Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

The trade show is open to the public. Admission is free.

Workshops are also available Tuesday through Saturday. To register, go to leathercraftersjournal.com/heart-of-texas/workshops/.

Feast Day Festival

St. Mary's Church of the Assumption in West will hold its annual Feast Day Festival with fun and fellowship at 11 a.m. Sunday at the West Knights of Columbus Hall, 2547 Jerry Mashek Drive in West.

Fried or baked chicken and sausage plates with trimmings are $13 for adults and $9 for children. The event will also include a live auction, raffle, bingo and country store.

Shoe drive for kids

Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave., will hold its annual new-shoe drive from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, collecting new shoes for kids in the foster care system.

To take part, buy new shoes from kids size 7 to adult size 12, or gift cards to Amazon, Walmart or Target. Drop them off at Cultivate 7twelve, the Dunnam & Dunnam law firm at 4125 W. Waco Drive, or Pattillo Brown & Hill LLP at 401 W. Highway 6.

Cooling center open

The city of Waco and the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will operate a cooling center from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday and Sunday at the Waco Multipurpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave. Air conditioning, seating and bottled water will be available. Pets are welcome as long as they are in a crate. The cooling center will be extended as needed depending on the weather.

Shoporama Saturday

A Shoporama “girls day out” shopping event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

The event will feature handcrafted art and home decor, sparkly jewels, vintage styles, modern trends, one-of-a-kind designs, boutiques, gourmet food and more.

Admission is free.

Family night with ‘Luca’

The Woodway Public Safety Department will hold a family movie night at 8 p.m. Friday at the Woodway Family Center, 1100 Estates Drive.

Admission is free, including snacks, for a screening of the 2021 animated film “Luca.”

‘Phantom’ silent movie

Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive, will screen the 1925 silent film “The Phantom of the Opera,” with organist Jim Pitts accompanying the film, at 7 p.m. Saturday.

An ice cream social will precede the screening at 6, and the movie, with one intermission, will end before 9 p.m. Free popcorn will be served.

Admission is free.

Free appraisal fair

Cedar Chest Antique Mall, 31707 W. Highway 84 in McGregor, will host a free appraisal fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Experts will be on-site to evaluate items no cost, similar to the format used in the popular television show “Antiques Roadshow.” Limit one item per person.

For more information, call 254-840-2300.

Waco Calligraphy Guild

The Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road. Amy Nielsen, calligrapher and artist of Davenport, Iowa, will present a program on a semi-formal calligraphic hand called Petrarch.

Big Binky’s Family Day

Big Binky’s 13th annual Waco Family Day BBQ will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Oscar DuConge Park, 1504 J.J. Flewellen Road.

A drive-thru back-to-school giveaway is part of the event, which will offer free school supplies, including backpacks and sneakers, as well as free food and drink. Limited quantities of school supplies are available, and children must be present to receive them.

Professional basketball player Kenrich Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder is expected to be at the event.

Free food giveaway

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church will host a giveaway of nonperishable food from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1312 Dallas St.

For more information, call 254-495-5292.

Back-to School Bash

Express ER, 1411 N. Valley Mills Drive, will have its annual Back-to-School Bash from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The event includes a food truck, petting zoo, face painting, photo booth, bounce house and vendors with giveaways.

Kick Off Luncheon

Former NFL player Santana Dotson will be the keynote speaker at the Kick Off Luncheon starting at 11 a.m. Aug. 24 at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda will preview the 2023 Bears team.

Tickets cost $55 and are available by calling the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce at 254-757-5600.

Bonnie and Clyde lecture

Historic Waco’s fall lecture on Bonnie and Clyde will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 19 at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

The lecture will focus on Bonnie and Clyde’s history in Waco.

Tickets are $5 at the door or free for Historic Waco members or student with a current school ID.

For more information, call 254-753-5166.

IDD program

Literacy, life skills and fun activities are on the agenda for a program for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

This program is a partnership with the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network.