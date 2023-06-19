HOT Pond Tour

This year’s Heart of Texas Pond Tour is Saturday and Sunday, offering free, self-guided to tours to see some of Central Texas’ finest water gardening projects.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, with an optional evening viewing among select tour sites.

Some members specialize in raising water lilies, while others have koi, fancy goldfish, landscapes with waterfalls, fountains, and little rivers, or a combination. Tour organizers will again accept donations to support the Waco Wetlands Education Center.

New this year is an essay contest for students who visit one or more of the ponds. Submit a one-page essay of 500 wordsor less on “What I discovered on the pond tour.” Prizes will be $25 gift cards.

For more information, call Ron Haft at 254-717-4665. The final list of participating ponds, locations, and viewing times is available at heartoftexaswatergardenandpondsociety.com

Special thanks to this year’s sponsor, Webb’s Water Gardens.

Football officials sought

The Waco Football Chapter of Texas Association of Football Officials is looking for new officials for the 2023 Season. If you, or someone you know is interested, reply to wacofootballrecruiting@gmail.com.

Champions Day Tuesday

Hawaiian Falls in Waco will hold Champions Day at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Champions, or individuals with special needs, will get in free, and up to four immediate family members or caregivers will get in for $10 each for a morning of fun with special accommodations. For the first hour, the park will be open exclusively to champions and their families.

This event will be managed sensitively to accommodate special needs individuals. Hawaiian Falls will turn down the music, add more staff to assist families, and remind staff to be thoughtful about using their whistles. The park will open to season pass holders at 10 a.m. and to the public at 10:30 a.m.

Champions are welcome to stay all day if they wish at no additional cost.

Lunch with the Masters

McLennan County Master Gardeners’ June “Lunch with the Masters” program is from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at MCC’S Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive, Room 105.

Speakers are Texas Department of Transportation landscape architect Pete Krause and TxDOT Waco District division representation. They will discuss an array of topics including highway wildflower seeding efforts, native grass seeding/prairie restoration, roadside maintenance activities to preserve native species, aesthetic’ design and the history of landscape architecture.

Be sure and bring your lunch to this free session. Everyone is welcome.

For more information, call 254-757-5180.

Alta Vista meeting

Alta Vista Neighborhood Association meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Garden Drive Church of the Nazarene, 3336 Garden Drive.

All about minerals

Waco Friends of the Climate will host a presentation by retired environmental science professor Daniel Moulton at 6 p.m. June 27 in the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

Moulton will speak on “Minerals: A Nonrenewable Resource,” discussing the nature of minerals, how they are extracted and processed, their environmental impacts, their importance to the climate crisis, and possible mineral substitutes.

Vegan refreshments will be served. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

Food pantry in need

The Salvation Army is seeking help to replenish its food pantry to meet increased need in the community.

“Right now, our pantry is bare. We feed several hundred people monthly, so food is always needed,” Salvation Army social services manager Renee Rains said in a press release. “We want everyone to leave with enough food to last their family a week. Each bag we hand out is over 25 pounds of food. So, in a month, we give out over 5,000 pounds of food. There is always a demand.”

Monetary donations can be mailed to The Salvation Army of Waco at 4721 W. Waco Drive, Waco, Texas 76710. Write “food pantry drive” on checks intended for the purpose. For more information or to donate, email Dinah.mills@uss.salvationarmy.org.

Radio club field day

The Heart of Texas Amateur Radio Club will hold a Ham Radio Field Day from 10 a.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday at Hewitt Park, 801 S. Hewitt Drive.

Club members will spend about 24 hours actively using their ham radios and will be available to discuss various operations and radio equipment. The public is invited to “Get on the Air” on a special station with the assistance of a licensed radio operator.

The event is free and open to all ages. Field Day is an opportunity to demonstrate to local organizations, and the public, ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location, create an independent wireless communications network, and how amateur radio operators might serve in an emergency.

Scouts will have an opportunity to earn the radio merit badge. A classroom will be available from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, email mike@na5x.com.

Waco Ridaz Car Show

Waco Ridaz Car & Truck Club and Hope & Beleive Pediatric Therapy presents the Cars for Kids Car, Truck and Bike Show from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 8 at Hope & Believe Pediatric Therapy, 4900 Sanger Ave.

Registration fee is $25.

Categories include hot rod, old school, lowrider, lowrider classic, lowrider bike, slab, muscle, import, truck, under construction, SUV, motorcycle, best in show, kids choice and people’s choice. First, second and third places will be awarded.

For more information, call 254-651-8102.

Stage 2 remains

Stage 2 water restrictions remain in place for city of Waco water users.

Outdoor watering is allowed only between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. and only two days per week. Houses with odd-numbered addresses may utilize outdoor watering on Tuesday and Saturday, and those with even-numbered addresses on Wednesday and Sunday.

Non-residential watering is allowed only on Monday Friday. No outdoor watering is permitted on Thursday, except handheld watering.

Any violation of this ordinance is a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $2,000.

As of Monday, Lake Waco was 7.29 feet below normal.