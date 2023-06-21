HOT Pond Tour

This year’s Heart of Texas Pond Tour will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday with free, self-guided to tours of Central Texas water gardening projects.

An optional evening viewing will be available at select tour sites.

Some members specialize in raising water lilies, while others have koi, fancy goldfish, landscapes with waterfalls, fountains and little rivers, or a combination. Tour organizers will again accept donations to support the Waco Wetlands Education Center.

New this year is an essay contest for students who visit one or more of the ponds. Gift cards of $25 will be awarded for a one-page, 500-word-maximum essay titled “What I discovered on the pond tour.”

Find a complete list of participating locations, a map and viewing-time specifics at hotwgps.com. For more information, call Ron Haft at 254-717-4665.

Football officials sought

The Waco Football Chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials is looking for new officials for the 2023 Season. If interested, email wacofootballrecruiting@gmail.com.

All about minerals

Waco Friends of the Climate will host a presentation by retired environmental science professor Daniel Moulton at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

Moulton will speak on “Minerals: A Nonrenewable Resource,” discussing the nature of minerals, how they are extracted and processed, their environmental impacts, their importance to the climate crisis, and possible mineral substitutes.

Vegan refreshments will be served. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

Food pantry in need

The Salvation Army is seeking help to replenish its food pantry to meet increased need in the community.

“Right now, our pantry is bare. We feed several hundred people monthly, so food is always needed,” Salvation Army social services manager Renee Rains said in a press release. “We want everyone to leave with enough food to last their family a week. Each bag we hand out is over 25 pounds of food. So, in a month, we give out over 5,000 pounds of food. There is always a demand.”

Monetary donations can be mailed to The Salvation Army of Waco at 4721 W. Waco Drive, Waco, Texas 76710. Write “food pantry drive” on checks intended for the purpose. For more information or to donate, email Dinah.mills@uss.salvationarmy.org.

Radio club field day

The Heart of Texas Amateur Radio Club will hold a Ham Radio Field Day from 10 a.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday at Hewitt Park, 801 S. Hewitt Drive.

Club members will spend about 24 hours actively using their ham radios and will be available to discuss various operations and radio equipment. The public is invited to “Get on the Air” on a special station with the assistance of a licensed radio operator.

The event is free and open to all ages. Field Day is an opportunity to demonstrate to local organizations, and the public, ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location, create an independent wireless communications network, and how amateur radio operators might serve in an emergency.

For more information, email mike@na5x.com.

Traffic shift on 6

The Texas Department of Transportation moved eastbound Highway 6 main lane traffic to the newly built eastbound frontage road between Imperial Drive and Bagby Avenue. The traffic shift to the newly constructed two-lane frontage road will allow crews to begin reconstruction of the Highway 6 main lanes and bridges.

Additionally, the new eastbound frontage road bridge between Highway 84 and Imperial Drive is expected to open next week, requiring the closure of the eastbound Imperial Drive exit for about two months. Traffic using the Imperial Drive exit will be directed to use the Highway 84 exit during the closure.

Free food giveaway

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry will have a grocery giveaway from 10-11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th.

The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.

For more information, call 254-722-7429.