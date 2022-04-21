Waco-area news briefs: Heartis Waco car show, cookout Saturday

Heartis Waco, 5317 Speegleville Road, will have a car show and cookout fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Morticians band will perform. The car show will feature the Heart of Texas Old Car Club, and all cars are welcome to join. To reserve a car spot, call 254-848-9090.

The car show is free, and the cookout is by donation, with all proceeds benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association.

Shelter nearing capacity

The Humane Society of Central Texas has called a “Code Red” for the animal shelter at 2032 Circle Road. Officials report the shelter is close to critical capacity and is waiving adoption fees until further notice.

The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Free shredding event

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce and city of Waco will provide free shredding services from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the chamber building, 101 S. Third St.

Cardboard, confidential paperwork, cellphones, thumb drives, floppy disks and compact discs are among the items that can be professionally shredded.

Waco ISD art show

Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St., will host an opening reception from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday for the Waco ISD Art Show: K-12 Best of 2021-2022.

The exhibit will run for one week. For more information, call 254-752-4371.

Wetlands walks

Cameron Park Zoo staff will conduct free hikes from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Friday this month at Lake Waco Wetlands, 1752 Eichelberger Crossing Road.

Participants should bring a flashlight and wear proper shoes for hiking.

For more information, email NoraS@wacotx.gov.

