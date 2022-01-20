Waco-area news briefs: Hearts in the Arts to feature 'Little Shop of Horrors'

MCC Hearts in the Arts Gala

The 20th annual Hearts in the Arts Gala, sponsored by the McLennan Community College Foundation, will be held Feb. 24 and feature a McLennan Theatre performance of “Little Shop of Horrors” at MCC's Ball Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are $100 each and include drinks and dining at 6 p.m. with the performance at 7:30 p.m. Dessert will be served at intermission.

The production is directed by faculty choreographer Joe Taylor and features several elaborate puppets to portray the plant, Audrey II, in her various stages of growth and unbridled appetite.

Gala reservations are due by Feb. 17. Contact the MCC Foundation at 254-299-8604 or reservations@mclennan.edu.

Walk with a Doc

Waco Family Medicine will conduct its regular Walk with a Doc program from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday at its community gathering space, 1600 Providence Drive.

Walk with a Doc is a national grassroots nonprofit that aims to inspire communities through movement and conversation with physician-led walking programs. The event is free, and all are welcome.