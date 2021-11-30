Waco-area news briefs: Hewitt Christmas tree lighting ceremony Thursday

Waco Wonderland returns

Waco Wonderland will return to downtown Waco’s Heritage Square on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, kicking off at 5 p.m. Friday with the opening of a Ferris wheel, live music, food and merchant vendors, live reindeer, and visits with Santa. A tree lighting ceremony and fireworks show at 7 p.m. will conclude the first evening of holiday festivities.

Saturday will feature the Wonderland Parade at 10 a.m. along Austin Avenue in downtown Waco.

Litter cleanup effort

Group W Bench Litter Patrol will have a Highway 6 cleanup from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers should meet at the old gas station at 5138 N. Highway 6, near Speegleville Road.

Supplies, including safety vests, gloves and pickers, will be provided. Papa John’s Pizza will provide lunch. After lunch, volunteers will continue to Lacy Point at Lake Waco to tidy up the boat launch area where Fish On Texas is holding its annual Toys For Tots Tournament.

For more information, call 254-716-1485.

Hewitt tree lighting

The city of Hewitt's Christmas Tree lighting is 5 p.m. Thursday Hewitt Park, 801 S. Hewitt Drive.