Waco-area news briefs: Hewitt Christmas tree lighting ceremony Thursday

Waco Wonderland returns
Waco Wonderland will return to downtown Waco’s Heritage Square on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, kicking off at 5 p.m. Friday with the opening of a Ferris wheel, live music, food and merchant vendors, live reindeer, and visits with Santa. A tree lighting ceremony and fireworks show at 7 p.m. will conclude the first evening of holiday festivities.
Saturday will feature the Wonderland Parade at 10 a.m. along Austin Avenue in downtown Waco.
Litter cleanup effort
Group W Bench Litter Patrol will have a Highway 6 cleanup from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers should meet at the old gas station at 5138 N. Highway 6, near Speegleville Road.
Supplies, including safety vests, gloves and pickers, will be provided. Papa John’s Pizza will provide lunch. After lunch, volunteers will continue to Lacy Point at Lake Waco to tidy up the boat launch area where Fish On Texas is holding its annual Toys For Tots Tournament.
For more information, call 254-716-1485.
Hewitt tree lighting
The city of Hewitt's Christmas Tree lighting is 5 p.m. Thursday Hewitt Park, 801 S. Hewitt Drive.
Cookies and hot cocoa will be served. Midway ISD Christmas carolers will perform and Santa will make an appearance. There will also be a Toys for Tots donation site.
Medicare education class
The Area Agency on Aging is hosting a Medicare education class Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Heart of Texas Council on Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.
It is the final Medicare class before open enrollment ends Dec. 7.
The class is designed for those who wish to make changes to their Medicare plans or are new to the program.
Call Jan Enders at 254-292-1843 for more information.
