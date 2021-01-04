Waco-area news briefs: Hewitt Citizens Police Academy accepting applications

Hewitt Citizens Police Academy
The Hewitt Police Department is accepting applications for its Hewitt Citizens Police Academy 2021.
The academy meets Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. beginning Feb. 16 and is free.
Participants will learn the behind-the-scenes workings a 911 call, and the day-to-day happenings of the police department.
Apply online at cityofhewitt.com/282/Police-Department.
Testing to resume Monday
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. All tests for the coming week are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Advance registration is recommended at covidwaco.com. Drive-thru testing is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Heritage Square, 311 Austin Ave.
Downsville VFD chili lunch
The Downsville Volunteer Fire Department will host its 37th annual chili lunch starting at 11 a.m. Jan. 9 at 7701 S. Third St. in Waco.
Cost is $10, and all proceeds will go toward the purchase of new equipment or upkeep on existing equipment.
Because of coronavirus concerns, all orders will be to-go this year.
For more information, email msusassy@aol.com or call 722-7052.
Railroad exhibit at Mayborn
Central Texas Area Model Railroaders’ Mini Mayborn Express is open through Jan. 10 at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
The display includes a small train track that guests can operate and a large G-scale train layout that will include elaborate scenes of cities and towns and depict both the past and present.
Trains will be running when conductors are present Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
City to host press conference
The city of Waco will host a virtual press conference Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Mayor Dillon Meek will be joined McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of the Waco Family Health Center, Dr. Umad Ahmad with Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest and a representative of Ascension Providence.
The conference can be viewed online at www.wccc.tv.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.