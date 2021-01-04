Waco-area news briefs: Hewitt Citizens Police Academy accepting applications

Hewitt Citizens Police Academy

The Hewitt Police Department is accepting applications for its Hewitt Citizens Police Academy 2021.

The academy meets Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. beginning Feb. 16 and is free.

Participants will learn the behind-the-scenes workings a 911 call, and the day-to-day happenings of the police department.

Apply online at cityofhewitt.com/282/Police-Department.

Testing to resume Monday

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. All tests for the coming week are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.

Advance registration is recommended at covidwaco.com. Drive-thru testing is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Heritage Square, 311 Austin Ave.

Downsville VFD chili lunch

The Downsville Volunteer Fire Department will host its 37th annual chili lunch starting at 11 a.m. Jan. 9 at 7701 S. Third St. in Waco.