Waco-area news briefs: Hewitt Easter egg hunt set for Saturday

MCC closed Friday

McLennan Community College will be closed Friday and Saturday for a spring holiday. Classes will resume Monday. The community clinic and administrative offices for Tarleton State University and Texas Tech University will be open Friday.

For more information, go to mclennan.edu.

Waco Wetlands night hikes

Cameron Park Zoo staff will conduct free hikes from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Friday this month at Lake Waco Wetlands, 1752 Eichelberger Crossing Road.

Participants should bring a flashlight and wear proper shoes for hiking.

Good Friday fish fry

St. John's Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary Court 386 will have a Good Friday fish fry from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the church, 1312 Dallas St.

Plates cost $12 for adults and $6 for kids. For more information, call 254-752-1792.

City offices closed Friday

City of Waco offices will be closed Friday.

Waco Transit, Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course and Waco Mammoth National Monument will operate at normal hours.

Hewitt Easter egg hunt

Educators Credit Union will have a communitywide Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday at Hewitt Park with the Hewitt Chamber of Commerce, Raising Cane’s and the city.

The event is open to anyone age 12 and younger. The hunt will start on the back walking path area.

Free clothing, shoes Saturday

Brothers for Others Waco will have a community outreach event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Devorsky Park, at the corner of Elling Drive and Parrish Street in Bellmead.

There will be an Easter egg hunt and a giveaway of clothes and shoes.

For more information, call 254-716-6411.

