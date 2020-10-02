Waco-area news briefs: Hewitt PD participating in Drug Take Back effort

Texas Master Naturalist training Sunday
Heart of Texas Master Naturalist Chapter Training will start online Tuesday, and enrollment is open until Sunday. Registration costs $80.
Residents McLennan, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties who want to learn more about local ecosystems and volunteer opportunities are encouraged to apply. Accepted applicants receive 40 hours of training in topics ranging from bugs to birds to water, all with a Texas focus and emphasis on local ecosystems. Master Naturalists should be interested in volunteering 40 hours annually after the training.
Online classes will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, and three Saturday field trips will require travel and face-to-face contact while following all COVID-19 protocols.
For more information and application and payment options, go to https://txmn.org/heartoftexas.
Raffle benefits food pantry
The Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry is having its annual car raffle to raise money to support feeding local seniors and families in need.
The car is a 2015 50th anniversary Ford Mustang. It can be seen at Bird-Kultgen Ford. Tickets are $25 each and available at Shepherdsheartpantry.org or in person at at 34th and Bosque.
The drawing will be held Wednesday.
Voter registration information
Monday is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election. Early voting will start Oct. 13.
Voter registration information can be obtained at the Elections Administration Office, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300, in Waco.
Voters can check their registration status at votetexas.gov/register.
The last day to apply to vote by mail is Oct. 23. The county elections office must have received the application by 5 p.m.
More information is available at co.mclennan.tx.us/1106/Voting-by-Mail or by calling 757-5043.
Hewitt PD Drug Take Back
The Hewitt Police Department, 100 Patriot Court, is participating in the annual Drug Take Back event through Oct. 24.
Bring any unused or expired prescription drugs or over the counter medication to the police department to be disposed of properly.
