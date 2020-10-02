Waco-area news briefs: Hewitt PD participating in Drug Take Back effort

Texas Master Naturalist training Sunday

Heart of Texas Master Naturalist Chapter Training will start online Tuesday, and enrollment is open until Sunday. Registration costs $80.

Residents McLennan, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties who want to learn more about local ecosystems and volunteer opportunities are encouraged to apply. Accepted applicants receive 40 hours of training in topics ranging from bugs to birds to water, all with a Texas focus and emphasis on local ecosystems. Master Naturalists should be interested in volunteering 40 hours annually after the training.

Online classes will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, and three Saturday field trips will require travel and face-to-face contact while following all COVID-19 protocols.

For more information and application and payment options, go to https://txmn.org/heartoftexas.

Raffle benefits food pantry

The Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry is having its annual car raffle to raise money to support feeding local seniors and families in need.