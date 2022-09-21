Waco-area news briefs: Hidden Creatures Mystery at the zoo Saturday

Hidden Creatures at zoo

Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., and Waco Escape Rooms will have a Hidden Creatures Mystery event from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the zoo.

In the family-friendly game, part scavenger hunt and part escape room, teams will work to find mythological creatures across the zoo before they go back into hiding.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for children ages 5-12 and free for younger kids, and can be purchased at hiddencreatures.com.

Walk Out of the Darkness

Waco Walk Out of the Darkness will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Brazos Park East, 3516 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The walk's main goal is to come together as a community to raise awareness about and support mental health and suicide prevention. All donations support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, which researches suicide prevention, creates and distributes education programs, advocates for public policy, and supports survivors of suicide loss.

The event will start with free registration and check in, resource tables, live music, kids activities, memory wall, luminaries and more. Opening activities will be followed by a brief ceremony and the walk.

For more information, contact Jennifer Warnick at 512-661-9335 or jenniferwafsp@gmail.com.

Goodwill Gala Saturday

The 2022 Goodwill Gala will run from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday at The Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The event is a fundraiser for the Goodwill Scholarship Fund. Tickets are $145 and up.

For tickets, go to htgi.betterworld.org/events/2022-annual-goodwill-gala.

Voter registration

Volunteers from Project VIER, or Voter Information, Engagement and Registration, will register citizens to vote from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Tru Jamaica Restaurant, 937 Taylor St. Voters can register, or update their address if needed.

Oct. 11 is the registration deadline to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 8 election. Early voting will start Oct. 24.

Midway ISD 75th

The Midway ISD Foundation will hold Midway’s 75th anniversary reunion from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Midway Middle School Cafeteria, 800 N. Hewitt Drive.

All former Midway High students and faculty are invited to a casual mixer to celebrate 75 years of MISD. Pictures will be made of cheerleaders, band members, mascots and other groups at the free event.

For more information, call 254-761-5614.