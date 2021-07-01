Waco-area news briefs: Highway 6 cleanup effort Satuarday

Declaration of Independence reading
Members of the McLennan County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association will gather on the steps of the county courthouse at noon Friday for a formal reading of the Declaration of Independence and Bill of Rights.
Highway 6 cleanup Saturday
Group W Bench Litter Patrol will host a cleanup from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday along State Highway 6. Volunteers should meet at the Speegleville Park frontage road just past the Twin Bridges. To sign up or for more information, call or text Dave Achterhof at 254-717-2656.
Field of Flags Saturday in Mart
The eighth annual Fourth of July Field of Flags event will be Saturday at Williams Creek Baptist Church, 12525 Elk Road, near the corner of Highway 84 and Farm-to-Market Road 939.
A flag display ceremony will run from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., and at 1 p.m. a hot dog lunch will be served, complete with homemade ice cream.
For more information, call 254-863-5755 or 254-705-2309.
Free microchips for pets
The Humane Society is offering free microchips for pets through Saturday at 2032 Circle Road. No appointment is necessary.
Art Center call for entries
Entries are being accepted for "Explore," The Art Center of Waco's fifth annual art expedition, which will be Oct. 1 through May 31, 2022.
The deadline is midnight Monday. Entry information is at artcenterwaco.org/future-exhibits-1.
Junior League recruiting members
The Junior League of Waco will have an informational meeting for potential new members starting at 6 p.m. July 12 at the Clifton House, 2600 Austin Ave.
The event is free. For information, email membershiprecruitment@juniorleaguewaco.org.
