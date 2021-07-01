 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waco-area news briefs: Highway 6 cleanup effort Satuarday
0 comments
BRIEFLY

Waco-area news briefs: Highway 6 cleanup effort Satuarday

  • 0

Declaration of Independence reading

Members of the McLennan County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association will gather on the steps of the county courthouse at noon Friday for a formal reading of the Declaration of Independence and Bill of Rights.

Highway 6 cleanup Saturday

Group W Bench Litter Patrol will host a cleanup from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday along State Highway 6. Volunteers should meet at the Speegleville Park frontage road just past the Twin Bridges. To sign up or for more information, call or text Dave Achterhof at 254-717-2656.

Field of Flags Saturday in Mart

The eighth annual Fourth of July Field of Flags event will be Saturday at Williams Creek Baptist Church, 12525 Elk Road, near the corner of Highway 84 and Farm-to-Market Road 939.

A flag display ceremony will run from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., and at 1 p.m. a hot dog lunch will be served, complete with homemade ice cream.

For more information, call 254-863-5755 or 254-705-2309.

Free microchips for pets

The Humane Society is offering free microchips for pets through Saturday at 2032 Circle Road. No appointment is necessary.

Art Center call for entries

Entries are being accepted for "Explore," The Art Center of Waco's fifth annual art expedition, which will be Oct. 1 through May 31, 2022.

The deadline is midnight Monday. Entry information is at artcenterwaco.org/future-exhibits-1.

Junior League recruiting members

The Junior League of Waco will have an informational meeting for potential new members starting at 6 p.m. July 12 at the Clifton House, 2600 Austin Ave.

The event is free. For information, email membershiprecruitment@juniorleaguewaco.org.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Surge Response teams to battle virus

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert