Waco-area news briefs: Highway 6 lane closures to start Monday night

City office holiday schedule

City of Waco offices will be closed Friday and Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday.

Friday trash collection will happen early, on Wednesday. Dec. 26 trash collection will happen late, on Dec. 28.

Waco Transit System will run regular service Saturday. The La Salle Circle Shuttle operate until 6 p.m. Waco Transit will not run routes on Christmas Day.

Cameron Park Zoo, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, Waco Mammoth National Monument and Cottonwood Creek Golf Course will be closed Sunday.

Mall-to-Mall lane closures

The Texas Department of Transportation will close lanes along Highway 6 starting Monday night.

The eastbound outside lane and shoulder from Depot Drive to Bagby Avenue, the westbound off ramp to Beverly Drive, easbound off ramp to Imperial Drive and the westbound outside lane and shoulder from Beverly Drive to Depot Drive will close from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Wednesday morning.

Industrial Drive will also close where it intersects with the Highway 6 frontage road.

Christmas Community Luncheon

The Salvation Army will have its Christmas Community Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 24 at 300 Webster Ave.

All are welcome for the traditional feast.

For more information, call 254-756-7271.

Community memorial service

McLennan County Indigent Health will have a community memorial service to remember friends and neighbors who experienced homelessness or were unclaimed in 2022.

The service will start at 2 p.m. Wednesday at The Hangar, 417 S. 17th St.

Salvation Army volunteers

Volunteer bell ringers are needed as The Salvation Army makes the final push toward reaching its Red Kettle Campaign goal. With open spots between now and Christmas Eve, The Salvation Army is appealing to people of all ages to lend a hand.

All money raised through the red kettles remains local and supports year-round services and assistance programs.

For more information about volunteering as a bell ringer or other service opportunities, call The Salvation Army at 254-756-7271 or visit salvationarmywaco.org.