Waco-area news briefs: Highway 6 off-ramp to Bagby to close Wednesday, until summer

Bagby off-ramp closing

The Texas Department of Transportation will close the Highway 6/Loop 340 eastbound off-ramp for Bagby Avenue on Wednesday to prepare the area for upcoming traffic switches. Eastbound motorists will access Bagby Avenue by exiting at Imperial Drive and taking a new section of frontage road, including a new bridge, to Bagby.

The Bagby off-ramp will remain closed until summer.

MLK Peace March

The Waco chapters of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. invite the Waco community to join in the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Peace March and Observance beginning at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 16.

The march will start in Indian Spring Park, crossing the Washington Avenue bridge and marching down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. After the march, there will be a youth essay contest, community cleanup with the National Women in Agriculture Association, canned goods drive, and an educational program with community entertainers.

For more information on the free event, call 254-366-6029.

Art Guild demonstration

The Art Guild of Central Texas will host a portrait demonstration by Gene Dillard from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive.

Dillard will paint a portrait of an event attendee. The event is free to members and first-time visitors, $10 for the general public.

For more information, call 254-722-9928.

Step Up & Scale Down

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service for McLennan County will start Step Up & Scale Down, a 12-week weight management program, on Jan. 24 at the extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

The program is based on the USDA 2010 Dietary Guidelines, which are intended to help Americans choose a healthful eating plan.

Class time is noon to 1 p.m. every Tuesday. Cost is $25 for the program.

For more information, call 254-757-5180 or email colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.

Choral society auditions

The Central Texas Choral Society will hold auditions at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Central United Methodist Church, 5740 Bagby Ave. Signups are available in advance or on-site.

The community choir will be performing works by Franz Joseph Haydn on May 21. For more information, email centexchoralsociety@gmail.com.