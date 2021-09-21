Waco-area news briefs: Hillsboro AutumnFest Saturday

Puzzle exchange in Hewitt
The Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange will host a jigsaw puzzle swap meet Saturday at the butterfly garden at the Hewitt Public Library, 200 Patriot Court.
Exchange members will meet to swap puzzles in the morning. At noon, members of the general public are invited to bring any puzzles they would like to swap. Each puzzle should be in a zippered plastic bag inside the puzzle box. Only puzzles with no missing pieces should be brought to the swap meet.
For more information, email Karen Smith at oldgirlscout@gmail.com.
Medicare enrollment class
A free class to learn about the Medicare program will run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Area Agency on Aging office, 1514 S. New Road.
The class is designed for anyone interested in enrolling in the program and includes experts who can answer questions about the process and benefits.
For more information, call 254-292-1843.
Hispanic Museum seeks volunteers
The Waco Hispanic Museum is seeking volunteers, sponsors and participants for the Latin America Heritage Parade on Sunday. The parade will be in South Waco on the former Floyd Casey Stadium grounds.
For more information, call 254-548-9730 or email gaitan54l@yahoo.com.
Hillsboro AutumnFest Saturday
Hillsboro AutumnFest will be held Saturday on the Hill County Courthouse grounds.
It will feature the IBCA Barbecue Cook-off along with more than 100 food and craft vendors, a full schedule of performers from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., a midway, inflatables and fall classic games.
The International Barbecue Cookers Association sanctioned barbecue cook-off will feature prizes, including 100% payback of the entry fees plus $1,000.
For more information, call Hillsboro Main Street at 254-582-5499.
