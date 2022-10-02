Waco-area news briefs: Hispanic Heritage celebration Thursday

Historic Waco event

Historic Waco Foundation will have a Murder Mystery Party from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.

Participants will investigate the murder of Mr. Varner and have refreshments while interrogating suspects to see if they can figure out the who, how and why. Participants should come dressed in Victorian fashion to be entered into an October raffle.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at historicwaco.org/upcoming-events or at the door. Foundation members are entitled to a 20% discount.

For more information, call 254-753-5166.

Culture, heritage

The Community Race Relations Coalition will have a Celebration of Hispanic Heritage and Culture from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 305 N. 30th St.

The keynote speaker will be Kristina Campos-Davis, chief of staff to the provost at Baylor University, who will share about her Uruguayan and Mexican culture and heritage.

Reservations are required by calling or texting 254-717-7903 or by emailing crrcwaco@gmail.com. Dinner will be provided, and donations are welcome.

MCC Wind Ensemble

The McLennan Community College Wind Ensemble will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at MCC's Ball Performing Arts Center.

For more information, call 254-299-8833.

Type 2 diabetes class

Do Well, Be Well with Diabetes, a free five-week program for people with type 2 diabetes, will start at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

The program will include facts from diabetic experts and professional educators, opportunities to ask the questions, and encouragement to make positive changes and meet others who have the same concerns.

Classes will be held on Thursdays through Nov. 3. For more information, call 254-757-5180 or email colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.

Waco Heart Walk

Check-in for the American Heart Association's Waco Heart Walk will start at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St. The walk will start at 6.

Registration is available at WacoHeartWalk.org. For more information, call 254-421-2827.

YMCA activities

Art classes for children ages 6-12 will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive.

Registration ends Monday. Cost is $15. Participants will make fall crafts.

For more information, email chernandez@ymcactx.org.