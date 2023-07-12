Hispanic street names

Turner Brothers Development will host a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.

The developers are seeking input from the community in selecting Hispanic street names for the planned housing development on the site of the former Floyd Casey Stadium.

The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, email daniela@tbretexas.

Doris Miller input sought

The city of Waco is seeking community input on the next phase of the Doris Miller Community Center.

Residents are asked to take a 10-question survey, available at http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RYF58XX, to set priorities for outdoor spaces, including aquatic opportunities.

Pet reclaim fees waived

Waco Animal Shelter is waiving reclaim fees for pets in Waco city limits through Friday.

Anyone with a missing pet can visit LostPetsWaco.com or check at the shelter, 2032 Circle Road, to see if they have been picked up.

DAR lineage workshop

The annual Daughters of the American Revolution lineage workshop will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

The Henry Downs Chapter is hosting the free event to assist women 18 and older who are interested in joining the organization.

Attendees will learn about the steps needed to document lineage. Those who have family documents of the last three generations should bring them to the workshop.

Reservations are helpful for planning but not required. For more information, call 254-709-4208 or email HenryDownsVIS@gmail.com.

Church giving backpacks

Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1801 Gurley Ave., will give away backpacks during a back-to-school gathering from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 5.

For more information, call 254-315-7837.

Back-to-school picnic

The GB Lindsey Family Charitable Fund will have its fourth annual Community Barbecue & Back-to-School Picnic from 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 28 at Texas State Technical College, 3801 Campus Drive.

The event will kick off the Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival. The picnic will feature free barbecue, along with the distribution of free backpacks and school supplies to help children get ready for school. Families can drive through or stick around and relax in the park and take in music by DJ Auggie.

For more information, call 908-672-6024.

Back-To-School Bash

The Waco Police Department will hold its third annual Back-To-School Bash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29 at Richland Mall, 6001 W. Waco Drive.

The event will include a chance to meet and greet Waco police, fire, emergency medial and SWAT personnel, along with free eye screenings, kids haircuts, immunizations, face painting, family fun games, great music and back-to-school shopping.

Math, English camps

The Educational Opportunity Center at McLennan Community College, in partnership with MasteryPrep, will offer free TSIA2 Boot Camps on Wednesday and on July 26. The camps will feature English language arts and reading sessions from 9 a.m. to noon and math sessions from 1 to 4 p.m. Participants may choose to register for one or both sessions each day. All sessions will be held in Room 101 of the math building at MCC.

Preregistration is required for the free event. For more information, contact Deborah Gurcan at 254-299-8599 or dgurcan@mclennan.edu.

Cooling center extended

The city of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management have extended availability of their cooling center through Friday. The center is open from 1 to 8 p.m. at the city Multipurpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

Air conditioning, seating and bottled water will be available on-site. Pets are welcome if they are in a crate.

Zoo 30th birthday

Cameron Park Zoo will celebrate its 30th birthday Saturday and Sunday with live music, food and face painting, as well as 30% off daily admission price at the gate.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 254-750-8400.

Pantry fundraiser

The Salvation Army will hold a drive-thru food pantry donation event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at its Family Thrift Store, 4721 W. Waco Drive.

The organization is looking for nonperishable food to fill its pantry.

YMCA plans indoor 5K

The Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will hold an indoor 5K event at 8 a.m. Aug. 19.

Competitors will run individual 5K races on YMCA treadmills in the air-conditioned facility.

Entry fee is $25 for YMCA members, $35 for nonmembers. Entry deadline is Aug. 5.

For more information, email Crystal Hernandez at chernandez@ymcactx.org.