Waco-area news briefs: Historian, racial justice advocate Jemar Tisby to speak in Waco

Tisby to speak in Waco
Historian and racial justice advocate the Rev. Jemar Tisby, author of “How To Fight Racism: Courageous Christianity and the Journey Toward Racial Justice” and “The Color of Compromise,’’ will speak Saturday and Sunday in Waco.
He will speak and sign copies of his books at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St. Baylor University assistant director of community relations Cuevas Peacock will moderate the discussion. Admission is free, but seating is limited.
Tisby will also preach at 10 a.m. Sunday at Mosaic Waco church, 1226 Washington Ave. Attendees are asked to wear masks.
Holiday open house
Local women are invited to a holiday open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Federated Women’s Club clubhouse, 2900 Bosque Blvd. The event will include music and refreshments along with a tour of the clubhouse.
Tickets are $5, with proceeds supporting the women’s club.
Food basket giveaway
Waco Full Gospel Holy Temple will have a holiday food basket giveaway from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at 512 Hillsboro Drive.
The church will distribute food on a first-come, first-served basis to help local families in need prepare a healthy meal for the holidays. Supplies are limited. No preregistration is required. Items will be placed in cars.
For more information, call 254-799-1006.
Providence blood drive
Ascension Providence will have a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 6901 Medical Parkway in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Robin Mitchell at 254-751-4805.
