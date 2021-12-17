Waco-area news briefs: Historian, racial justice advocate Jemar Tisby to speak in Waco

Tisby to speak in Waco

Historian and racial justice advocate the Rev. Jemar Tisby, author of “How To Fight Racism: Courageous Christianity and the Journey Toward Racial Justice” and “The Color of Compromise,’’ will speak Saturday and Sunday in Waco.

He will speak and sign copies of his books at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St. Baylor University assistant director of community relations Cuevas Peacock will moderate the discussion. Admission is free, but seating is limited.

Tisby will also preach at 10 a.m. Sunday at Mosaic Waco church, 1226 Washington Ave. Attendees are asked to wear masks.

Holiday open house

Local women are invited to a holiday open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Federated Women’s Club clubhouse, 2900 Bosque Blvd. The event will include music and refreshments along with a tour of the clubhouse.

Tickets are $5, with proceeds supporting the women’s club.

Food basket giveaway