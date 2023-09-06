Film showcase

Historic Waco, the McLennan County Historical Commission and Baylor University’s Texas Collection will present screenings of historical documentaries involving Waco starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

The Historic Waco Films Showcase will offer a first-of-its-kind look at newly digitized films from Waco’s past, including silent movie footage, Baylor athletics film thought lost to time, and a documentary on the urban renewal program. The event is free and open to the public.

A panel of presenters will discuss films and found footage. The event will include never-before publicly screened movies, archival footage and a specially restored 1910s silent film, “The Passersby,” re-edited to represent its original storyline for the first time in more than 100 years.

Film topics include:

1971 urban renewal documentary “Waco: A Changing City”

The 1953 Waco tornado

1973 film “Baylor University — A Life Experience”

1968 Baylor basketball footage.

Jet rally

The Greater Southwest Jet Rally will run Thursday through Saturday at the Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft flying field, 3400 Overflow Road, accessible from northbound Highway 6 via the first exit after the Twin Bridges over Lake Waco.

Admission is free. Lawn chairs, shade and water are recommended. Plenty of remote-controlled turbine jets will be flying.

Caregiver class

St. Catherine’s Providence Village Memory Center, 2500 American Plaza, will host a caregiver class from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, intended to help participants reduce stress while caring for a loved one.

The class will provide encouragement and equip caregivers with ways to lessen stress and enjoy life more, whether they are caring for a loved one in their own home or have a relative who lives in a facility thousands of miles away. At the end of the class, there will be time for Q&A with the speaker and to meet other caregivers.

To RSVP, call 254-723-8046.

Square dance lessons

The Waco Stars Square Dance Club will offer square dance lessons for beginners from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at Allemande Hall, 106 Westlake Drive in Speegleville. The lessons will continue at the same time weekly.

Cost is $3 per night. For more information, contact Wendell Moore by call or text at 254-715-2749 or email crocketts1955@yahoo.com.

Newcomers reservations

Newcomers and Neighbors of Waco will meet at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 20 at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Reservations are due by Monday.

Newcomers and Neighbors is a social club that welcomes all women in Central Texas.

‘All for Fun’

Literacy, life skills, and fun activities are all on the agenda for “All for Fun,” a program for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities that will run from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The program is in partnership with the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network.

Wedding show

JoAnn’s Bridal and Suit City will hold a wedding show from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Waco Lion’s Den, 1716 N. 42nd St.

There will be vendors and prizes. For more information, call 254-495-1555.

Genealogy workshop

A “Mi Familia: Our Legacy is the Stories We Share” event celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month will run from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Participants can explore resources that will help them dig for their families’ Latin roots. Judge Billy and Ruth Martin will share the story of their genealogy journey as well as the tips and tricks they learned along the way. The event also will include information on what family history records are available in the U.S. and Mexico and how to document the stories found. Participants should bring a lunch to enjoy during the program. Drinks will be provided.

Burgers, bingo

Karem Shrine, 400 Karem Circle, will host a burgers and bingo fundraiser at 6 p.m. Friday.

Burgers will be served from 6 to 6:30 p.m. before bingo begins.

Theater auditions

Auditions for “White Christmas” will be held from 2 to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 8:15 p.m. Sunday at Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive.

Performers should be prepared to sing a song from the Golden Age of Broadway era, for example, works by Irving Berlin, Rodgers and Hammerstein, or Lerner and Loewe; learn a small dance combination; and expect cold readings from the script.

Ages 16 and older are allowed to audition. To sign up, go to bit.ly/WCTWCAuditions.