Waco-area news briefs: Historic Waco Foundation to host Murder Mystery Party

Art classes for kids

Art classes for children ages 6-12 will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive.

Registration ends Monday. Cost is $15. Participants will make fall crafts.

Email chernandez@ymcactx.org for more information.

Free climate lecture

Waco Friends of the Climate will host a lecture by James M. Fulton, assistant professor of geosciences at Baylor University, at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The lecture is titled "Carbon Cycle Disturbances in a Warming Ocean." The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

Waco Rotary Club

Ken Noble, a trainer and coach who works with business owners to develop leaders, will speak on "Becoming a Person of Influence" at the bimonthly meeting of the Waco Rotary Club at noon Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Baylor Club, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Please RSVP to wacorotary@gmail.com.

Book launch at Fabled

Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St., will host the official book launch of "The Art of Flourishing," edited by local author and entrepreneur Lauren da Silva from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Da Silva has curated a collection of three books that amplify the stories of 45 women who have overcome fear with courage, found belonging by just being, and are making their dreams and visions come true.

Murder Mystery Party

Historic Waco Foundation is sponsoring a Murder Mystery Party from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.

Participants will investigate the murder of Mr. Varner and enjoy refreshments while interrogating suspects to see if they can figure out the who, how and why. Come dressed in Victorian fashion to be entered into an October raffle.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at historicwaco.org/upcoming-events or at the door. HWF members are entitled to a 20% discount.

Call 254-753-5166 for more information.

Waco Heart Walk

The American Heart Association invites Waco and the surrounding community back to its premier event, Waco Heart Walk, Saturday, on Oct. 8 at Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N Fourth St.

Check in is at 5:30 p.m. and the walk begins at 6.

Register at WacoHeartWalk.org. Call 254-421-2827 for more information.