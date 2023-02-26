Kease House presentation

Susan Fulwiler will share the story of her and her husband’s restoration of an 1880s Victorian house, the Keas House of Bosqueville, during a Central Texas Genealogical Society meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Fulwiler will discuss the two-year process that reveals mysteries about the house and family that lived there.

Kids in the Kitchen

The Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will offer its Kids in the Kitchen event from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday during spring break, starting March 6.

The class is open to ages 5-12. Cost is $75 for YMCA members and $95 for nonmembers. Deadline to register is Monday.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at chernandez@ymcactx.org or 254-776-6612.

'Greenwashing' screening

Waco Friends of the Climate will screen the documentary “Greenwashing” during its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

Greenwashing is the false or deceptive claim of climate action by corporations, organizations or governments. Vegan refreshments will be served.

The event is free and open to everyone. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

Historic Waco lecture

Historic Waco will have its spring lecture, “History and Heritage of Latin American Music,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

Cost is $5, but members and students with ID get in free.

The panel will include professors from Baylor University’s music department and Baylor Mariachi.

For more information, call 254-753-5166.

Master Gardener hotline

The McLennan County Master Gardeners are available for calls regarding gardening, lawn, shrub or tree questions from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

To reach the hotline, call 254-757-5180 and ask for the Master Gardeners office.

Historic trail presentation

The Sterling C. Robertson Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at the First Methodist Church downtown campus, 1300 Austin Ave.

Member Lisa Stewart will present information on the El Camino Real de los Tejas National Historic Trail and other trails used in Anglo immigration to Texas.

The meeting is free and open to the public.