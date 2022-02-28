Waco-area news briefs: History of West Museum opens Pioneer Women exhibit Thursday

Spring break camps

Registration is underway for spring break camps at the Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey and South Waco community centers. Camps will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 7-11 for kids ages 5-13 at a rate of $70 per child.

To sign up, call Bledsoe-Miller at 254-750-8684, Dewey at 254-750-8677 or South Waco at 254-750-8650.

Mobile food pantry times

Central Texas Food Bank mobile food pantry distribution locations this week:

Wednesday: VA clinic, 4800 Memorial Drive, 10-11 a.m.; Word of Life Family Worship Center, 193 LCR 412, Groesbeck, 10-11 a.m.

Friday: First United Methodist Church, 701 E. Texas Ave., Mart, 10-11 a.m.; Kosse Community Center, 200 W. Adams St., Kosse, 10-11 a.m.

For more information, call 512-684-2509.

History of West exhibit

The History of West Museum is opening a new exhibit Thursday. "Pioneer Women of West: Past and Present" will be on display through April 30 at the museum, 112 E. Oak St. in West.