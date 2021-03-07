Waco-area news briefs: History of West Museum reopens Friday

Prescribed burn at Waco Wetlands

The Texas A&M Forest Service plans to conduct a 130-acre prescribed burn at the Waco Wetlands on Monday. The burn is expected to be conducted and completed in one day.

For more information regarding the planned burn, contact Victoria Wenkman, Regional WUI Coordinator II, Texas A&M Forest Service, at vwenkman@tfs.tamu.edu or 254-633-8612.

Parents’ Night Out Friday

Registration is underway for Parents’ Night Out, from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. The event is intended to give parents a night off while their kids enjoy “a safe, fun evening of pizza and skating at Skate Waco.”

Kids can be dropped off at the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Cost is $10 per child, which includes pizza and drink. The event is open to kids ages 5-13. To register, call 750-8684.

Medicare education course Tuesday

A Medicare Education program will run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.