Waco-area news briefs: History of West Museum reopens Friday

Prescribed burn at Waco Wetlands
The Texas A&M Forest Service plans to conduct a 130-acre prescribed burn at the Waco Wetlands on Monday. The burn is expected to be conducted and completed in one day.
For more information regarding the planned burn, contact Victoria Wenkman, Regional WUI Coordinator II, Texas A&M Forest Service, at vwenkman@tfs.tamu.edu or 254-633-8612.
Parents’ Night Out Friday
Registration is underway for Parents’ Night Out, from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. The event is intended to give parents a night off while their kids enjoy “a safe, fun evening of pizza and skating at Skate Waco.”
Kids can be dropped off at the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Cost is $10 per child, which includes pizza and drink. The event is open to kids ages 5-13. To register, call 750-8684.
Medicare education course Tuesday
A Medicare Education program will run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.
Anyone who is new to Medicare or is about to become eligible is encouraged to attend. Experts on the federal program will be on hand to answer questions about all facets of Medicare.
The program will be offered again March 23.
For more information, call 292-1843.
History of West Museum reopening
The History of West Museum, 112 E. Oak St. in West, will reopen Friday after a yearlong closure. The museum will host a Cynthia Ann and Quanah Parker exhibit from Friday through May 1.
Hours of operation for spring will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. There is no admission charge.
Crafts classes registration deadline
Monday is the deadline to register for "CRAFTS 4 FUN" sessions, for youth ages 5-13, scheduled Tuesday and Thursday at the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Each day will feature a morning class from 10 a.m. to noon and an afternoon class from 1 to 3 p.m. The cost is $5 per class.
To register, call 750-8684. Space is limited. Masks will be required.
Livestrong program at YMCA
The YMCA will host Livestrong at the YMCA from 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays starting next week. The program offers physical and social activities for adults affected by cancer.
For more information, email crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.