Waco-area news briefs: History of West Museum to open new exhibit Thursday

New exhibit at West museum

The History of West Museum, 112 E. Oak St. in West, will open a new exhibit, "Wild Wild West," on Thursday.

The exhibit tells the town's lesser known history, including stories of Bonnie and Clyde, plus Frank Hammer's search, the Ku Klux Klan's presence, bandits and the story of a spring-fed well that feeds, among other things, Playdium Pool. The exhibit also tells the story of Prohibition in West.

The exhibit will run through Nov. 1.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and admission is free.

For more information, call Nancy Hykel at 254-755-6762.

Dog training classes

Dog training classes from Cen-Tex Kennel Club will start Sept. 1. For more information, call Thea Sperline at 406-439-7157. The classes teach manners and control for daily living.

‘Age of Mammals’ art contest

The Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive, is holding an art contest in conjunction with the National Park Service using the theme “The Age of Mammals.”

Entries are due at the monument site by Sept. 16. Winners will compete in the national contest.

The contest celebrates the 13th annual National Fossil Day Oct. 12.

For details, call Kim at Waco Mammoth National Monument at 254-299-2663.

Waco Walks to tour VA

Waco Walks will have a narrated walk at 9 a.m. Sept. 17 on the grounds of Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 4800 Memorial Drive. Participants will meet up in the Building 2 parking lot.