Waco-area news briefs: History of West Museum to open Willie Nelson tribute

COVID-19 vaccination clinics
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available at the clinics and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the health district office, 225 W. Waco Drive. A parent or consenting adult must accompany minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome along with scheduled appointments via covidwaco.com. The clinic schedule is:
- Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Methodist Children’s Home, 1111 Herring Ave.; 2 to 7 p.m., Valley Mills High School, 1 Eagle Way
- Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Meyer Center, 1226 Washington Ave.; 4 to 7 p.m., Mart High School, 1100 JL Davis Ave.; 6 to 8:30 p.m., Waco Civic Arts concert at Seventh Street and Austin Avenue.
Sons of Confederate Veterans
The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Poppa Rollo's Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive. D. Seilers will present the program, "Social Media: The New Digital Battlefield."
For more information, call 254-717-1186.
Medicare education class
A free Medicare education class takes place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.
Participants may ask questions about the enrollment process, prescription plans, and other Medicare-related programs.
Call 254-292-1843 for more information.
Nelson tribute at West museum
The History of West Museum, 112 East Oak in West, will feature a new exhibit, A Tribute to Bobbie and Willie Nelson, Aug. 19 through Oct. 2.
The museum is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no charge for admission.
