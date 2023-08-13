Learn about the Castle

Stilwell Retirement Residence, 5400 Laurel Lake Drive, will host Stephen Sloan, a Baylor University professor of history and director of its Institute for Oral History, for a presentation about the Cottonland Castle at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The landmark castle on Austin Avenue has been long a source of interest for locals and visitors alike since the turn of the 20th century. After an extensive renovation, it was recently auctioned by area television personalities Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Retirees from around Central Texas are invited to attend the historical presentation.

Antique quilts

The Waco Homespun Quilters’ Guild meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at New Road Church, 3100 New Road, across the street from University High School. The meeting room is on the back side of the church.

Rebecca Pelto of Heritage Quilt Barn will speak about the proper way to take care of antique quilts. Any quilt that is 25 years or older qualifies as an antique.

Anyone interested in this topic as well as novice or experienced quilters are always welcome.

IDD program

Literacy, life skills and fun activities are on the agenda for a program for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The program is a partnership with the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network.

Choral Society auditions

The Central Texas Choral Society will hold auditions for the upcoming season at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Central United Methodist Church, 5740 Bagby Ave.

The local ensemble will perform Maurice Duruflé’s “Requiem” Nov. 12 with other performances scheduled in December, February and June, including a tour of Ireland.

Singers can sign up for an audition time by emailing centexchoralsociety@gmail.com. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Mayborn Mystery Monday

The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, holds Mystery Mondays every week from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with a storytime and crafts geared toward kids 5 and under.

This week’s guest is Miss Melissa, the museum’s assistant engagement coordinator.

MCC commencement

The McLennan Community College summer commencement ceremony will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Chisholm Hall at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

Graduates should arrive by 6:30 p.m. Email commencement@mclennan.edu for more information.

'Mining the Pacific'

Waco Friends of the Climate will screen the documentary "Mining the Pacific Ocean" at 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The film explores the techniques of deep sea mining, the importance of critical minerals and possible damage to marine ecosystems.

Vegan refreshments will be served. All are welcome at this free event.

Email anorthc@aol.com for more information.

Bonnie and Clyde lecture

Historic Waco’s fall lecture on Bonnie and Clyde will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 19 at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

The lecture will focus on Bonnie and Clyde’s history in Waco.

Tickets are $5 at the door or free for Historic Waco members or student with a current school ID.

For more information, call 254-753-5166.

Luxury leather raffle

The McLennan Community College Foundation is holding a luxury leather raffle to support student scholarships.

The raffle features Tecovas boots, a Lucchese briefcase and a King Ranch duffle bag.

Tickets purchased online at bit.ly/MCCLeatherRaffle are $20 each. Tickets are six for $100 if purchased in person between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at the MCC Foundation, 1728 Powell Drive, or at the MCC Foundation Golf Tournament on Oct. 6 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. The winning tickets will be drawn at the tournament.

For more information, call the MCC Foundation at 254-299-8604.

City golf championship

Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, 5200 Bagby Ave., will host the annual Waco City Golf Championship Aug. 19-20.

The competition dates back to 1930 and will include flighted tournaments for players in a variety of divisions, along with a championship flight to determine the best in Waco.

Sign up by calling 254-745-6009. Entry fee is $150 per player, and the deadline to register is 6 p.m. Thursday. Players must be permanent residents of McLennan County and at least 16 years of age.

There will be no senior flights or senior tees, as a separate Waco City Senior Championship for players ages 55-plus will take place Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.