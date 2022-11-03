Waco-area news briefs: Holiday Instant Pot cooking class planned for Nov. 15

Instant Pot cooking class

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of McLennan County will have a Holiday Instant Pot cooking class from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Texas A&M AgriLife facility at 4224 Cobbs Drive.

Registration for the course will close at 5 p.m. Nov. 14. Cost is $49.

To register, go to the McLennan Community College Continuing Education website, cereg.mclennan.edu, or call 254-299-8888.

Dia de los Muertos contest

The Tribune-Herald is facilitating an online contest for the best entries from last weekend’s Dia de los Muertos parade in downtown Waco.

Winners will be chosen in three categories and announced Sunday, with each winner receiving $1,000 from parade organizers.

Online voting will run through noon Saturday. To vote, visit go.wacotrib.com/dia.

Pack of Hope food drive

McLennan County Pack of Hope will have a food drive starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sam’s Club, 2301 E. Waco Drive.

The event will help continue to send food home with schoolchildren who do not have enough to eat on the weekends.

For more information, call 254-722-7052.

Zoo Stampede 5K

Registration is open for the 29th annual Cameron Park Zoo Stampede race on Nov. 12.

Early packet pickup will run from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 11 and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Cameron Park Zoo.

To learn more about the event, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Waco/HEBZooRun.

United Way grant session

United Way of McLennan County will have its 2022-23 Grant Eligibility information session at 2 p.m. Monday.

It will be a Zoom event. To get the meeting link, call 254-752-2753.

The 2022-23 session will cover eligibility criteria, United Way’s Impact Framework priority areas for funding and the steps in the application process. Attending the webinar is not required to enter the eligibility process, but highly recommended, especially for organizations new to United Way’s grant process.

Mission Waco event

Mission Waco will host a come-and-go event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12, with giveaways and resources available. It will give out Christmas Toy Store shopping passes, while supplies last.

To sponsor, become a vendor or for more information, email mcruzarredondo@missionwaco.org or call 254-753-4900.