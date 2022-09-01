Waco-area news briefs: Home canning class set for Oct. 15

Home canning class

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will host a home canning class from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at 4224 Cobbs Drive.

This hands-on class will teach participants to prepare and can food in a water bath canner and pressure canner. Instructor Colleen Foleen, in partnership with AgriLife Extension, will teach how to prepare foods and jars, following a tested and approved recipe, and can foods in the class that will be finished and ready to take home at the end.

For more information, call 254-757-5180 or email cereg@mclennan.edu.

Electronic edition Monday

The Waco Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.

The Trib will publish an electronic edition only.

Print subscribers can active their digital subscription at no additional cost at wacotrib.com/activate.

‘Age of Mammals’ art contest

The Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive, is holding an art contest in conjunction with the National Park Service using the theme “The Age of Mammals.”

Entries are due at the monument site by Sept. 16. Winners will compete in the national contest.

The contest celebrates the 13th annual National Fossil Day, which is Oct. 12, during Earth Science Week.

For details about the art contest, call Kim at the national monument at 254-299-2663.

State of the city, county

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will have its State of the City and County Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

It will feature presentations from Waco Mayor Dillon Meek and McLennan County Judge Scott Felton. To buy tickets, go to wacochamber.com.