Waco-area news briefs: Homespun Quilters Guild to feature 'Art & Nature' presentation

Beginning square dance lessons

China Spring United Methodist Church, 12301 Yankie Road, will host beginning square dance lessons, starting Monday from 7 to 9 p.m.

No experience is necessary. The first two lessons are free, then cost $3 per person. For more information, call Wendell Moore at 254-836-0093 or 254-715-2749.

Free legal advice clinic

Greater Waco Legal Services will have its First Monday Legal Advice Clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at El Calvario Presbyterian Church, 3100 N. 19th St.

To make an appointment, call 254-733-2828.

Homespun Quilters' Guild

The Homespun Quilters’ Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S. New Road.

Speaker Carol Morrissey will present “Art & Nature: A Colorful Collaboration.” Visitors are always welcome.

Tornado Remembrance Walk

Waco Walks will host a Tornado Remembrance Walk at 6 p.m. Wednesday starting from the tornado memorial at the corner of Fourth Street and Austin Avenue. Baylor University libraries spokesperson Eric Ames will retrace the path through downtown of the May 11, 1953, tornado that killed 114 people, and share some of the facts, stories and legends associated with the storm.

MCC graduation Tuesday

McLennan Community College will host its Spring Commencement at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Baylor University’s Ferrell Center. Harrison Keller, commissioner and CEO of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, will provide the keynote speech. For more information, call Highlander Central at 254-299-8622.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.