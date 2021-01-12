Waco-area news briefs: Hotline for Waco pandemic information

Free COVID-19 testing

The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and DOCS Health Testing to provide free COVID-19 testing to the community. Pre-registration is required online at covidwaco.com, and a registration voucher must be presented for testing. The registration program asks for insurance information, but that question can be skipped. Neither insurance nor payment is required for a test.

The test is saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush teeth for 30 minutes before the test.

Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, drive-thru; and at the Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave., walk-up.

Faith Walk Church taco lunch

Faith Walk Church will have a taco lunch fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at 700 S. Robinson Drive, offering to-go orders only.

Cost is $10 for a lunch plate with three crunchy beef tacos, rice, beans and a drink.

Pre-orders are being taken, and the order deadline is Thursday.

For more information, call 498-5008 or 400-0524.