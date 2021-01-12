Waco-area news briefs: Hotline for Waco pandemic information

Free COVID-19 testing
The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and DOCS Health Testing to provide free COVID-19 testing to the community. Pre-registration is required online at covidwaco.com, and a registration voucher must be presented for testing. The registration program asks for insurance information, but that question can be skipped. Neither insurance nor payment is required for a test.
The test is saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush teeth for 30 minutes before the test.
Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, drive-thru; and at the Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave., walk-up.
Faith Walk Church taco lunch
Faith Walk Church will have a taco lunch fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at 700 S. Robinson Drive, offering to-go orders only.
Cost is $10 for a lunch plate with three crunchy beef tacos, rice, beans and a drink.
Pre-orders are being taken, and the order deadline is Thursday.
For more information, call 498-5008 or 400-0524.
Young Marines registration
The Heart of Texas Young Marines will be accepting new registrations from boys and girls, age 8-18, interested in joining the program. Registration will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 3310 N. 15-A St.
For more information, call 405-0649.
Church Under the Bridge service
Church Under the Bridge will have its annual Reconciliation Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the outdoor pavilion at Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave., to focus on the church’s role to address racial and economic disparities.
COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. For more information, call 235-7818.
City activates COVID-19 information hotline
The city of Waco has activated a hotline, 750-5606, to ensure residents without access to email, social media or the internet can receive the latest updates on testing sites and vaccine availability. When vaccines are available, the hotline also will include information on how to sign up for an appointment to receive one.
