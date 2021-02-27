Waco-area news briefs: Household Hazardous Waste Day coming up

Household Hazardous Waste Day
Household Hazardous Waste Day for residents of Bellmead, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Waco and Woodway will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 20 at the Waco Solid Waste Operations Center, 501 Schroeder Drive.
Household automotive, cleaning, gardening and paint products, plus electronics, are among the items that can be disposed.
Items that will not be permitted include commercial or industrial waste, scrap tires, explosives, fireworks, gas cylinders, gasoline tanks, smoke detectors and regular trash.
A city water bill and driver’s license are required to dispose of items. For more information, call 299-2612.
Rain Water Harvesting Class
Keep Waco Beautiful will have its annual spring Rain Water Harvesting Class, with sessions from 10 to 11 a.m. or 1 to 2 p.m. March 13 at Circle Hardware, 2504 La Salle Ave.
Each session will be limited to 25 people. Participants will receive a “How To Guide”, provided by Keep Waco Beautiful, and a constructed rain barrel with additional materials. Tickets cost $50.
Diabetes program to start Tuesday
Do Well, Be Well with Diabetes, a free five-week program for people with Type 2 Diabetes that explores a new topic each week, will start with a session from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive. Sessions will continue at the same time and place each week.
Because of ever-changing COVID-19 guidelines, classes can potentially go virtual.
For more information, call 757-5180.
Square dance lessons
The Waco Stars Square Dance Club will host mainstream square dance lessons for new dancers, starting from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at Allamande Hall, 106 Westlake Drive in Speegleville. Lessons will continue on Monday evenings for 16 weeks.
The first three lessons are free, then $3 per person, per night. For more information, call 836-0093.
Choral society rehearsal
The Central Texas Choral Society will have a virtual rehearsal at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Guest artist Randall Umstead, a voice professor at Baylor University, will give a virtual voice lesson, and the chorus will work on selections from Vivaldi’s “Gloria.” The rehearsal is open to members. To request membership in the society, go to centraltexaschoralsociety.org.
For more information, call 717-4736.
