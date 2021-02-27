Waco-area news briefs: Household Hazardous Waste Day coming up

Household Hazardous Waste Day

Household Hazardous Waste Day for residents of Bellmead, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Waco and Woodway will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 20 at the Waco Solid Waste Operations Center, 501 Schroeder Drive.

Household automotive, cleaning, gardening and paint products, plus electronics, are among the items that can be disposed.

Items that will not be permitted include commercial or industrial waste, scrap tires, explosives, fireworks, gas cylinders, gasoline tanks, smoke detectors and regular trash.

A city water bill and driver’s license are required to dispose of items. For more information, call 299-2612.

Rain Water Harvesting Class

Keep Waco Beautiful will have its annual spring Rain Water Harvesting Class, with sessions from 10 to 11 a.m. or 1 to 2 p.m. March 13 at Circle Hardware, 2504 La Salle Ave.

Each session will be limited to 25 people. Participants will receive a “How To Guide”, provided by Keep Waco Beautiful, and a constructed rain barrel with additional materials. Tickets cost $50.

Diabetes program to start Tuesday