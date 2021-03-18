Waco-area news briefs: Household Hazardous Waste Day is Saturday

St. Joseph's Lenten Fish Fry

St. Joseph's of Elk will have its Lenten Fish Fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. each Friday through March 26 at the CCE Center, 9656 Elk Road.

The $10 meal includes drink and dessert. Dine-in and take-out are available.

Shrimp, fish dinner in Westphalia

Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 will have a drive-thru shrimp and fish fry starting at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Westphalia Parish Hall, 3000 State Highway 320.

Plates are $10 each and will be to-go only.

New Deliverance marks anniversary

New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St., will have its 21st anniversary celebration at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

Pastor Lee Edwards, of Kingdom Life Fellowship Church near McKinney, will be the speaker.

In-person seating is limited to 15. To reserve a space, call 867-1109 or 749-2441.

The service will also be available on the church's Facebook page.

