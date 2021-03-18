Waco-area news briefs: Household Hazardous Waste Day is Saturday

Household Hazardous Waste Day
Household Hazardous Waste Day for residents of Waco, Bellmead, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview and Woodway will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Solid Waste Operations Center, 501 Schroeder Drive.
Household automotive, cleaning, gardening and paint products, plus electronics, are among the items that can be disposed.
Items not allowed include commercial or industrial waste, scrap tires, explosives, fireworks, gas cylinders, gasoline tanks, smoke detectors and regular trash.
A city water bill and driver’s license are required to dispose of items.
Robinson Little League barbecue
Robinson Little League will have a brisket barbecue lunch fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Youngblood Park, 459 E. Moonlight Drive.
Saturday is the opening day of the season and all proceeds from the lunch go to the league.
Church to hold food drive for Caritas
El Calvario Presbyterian Church, 3100 N. 19th St., will hold a food drive for Caritas from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the church parking lot.
Items needed for Caritas' food pantry include canned fruits and vegetables, pasta, microwaveable soups, canned tuna, chicken and soup (pop-top preferred), peanut butter, rice, beans, cereal and diapers.
St. Joseph's Lenten Fish Fry
St. Joseph's of Elk will have its Lenten Fish Fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. each Friday through March 26 at the CCE Center, 9656 Elk Road.
The $10 meal includes drink and dessert. Dine-in and take-out are available.
Shrimp, fish dinner in Westphalia
Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 will have a drive-thru shrimp and fish fry starting at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Westphalia Parish Hall, 3000 State Highway 320.
Plates are $10 each and will be to-go only.
New Deliverance marks anniversary
New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St., will have its 21st anniversary celebration at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Lee Edwards, of Kingdom Life Fellowship Church near McKinney, will be the speaker.
In-person seating is limited to 15. To reserve a space, call 867-1109 or 749-2441.
The service will also be available on the church's Facebook page.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.