Waco-area news briefs: Household Hazardous Waste Day is Saturday

Waco Coin Show set for April 2-3

The Waco Coin Club’s 40th annual Waco Coin Show will run from noon to 6 p.m. April 2 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 3 at the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.

Collectors and dealers will be buying and selling rare U.S. and foreign coins and currency, gold and silver.

Admission is $2, and children younger than 14 get in free. Door prizes will be given hourly. For more information, call 224-7761 or email trcam_51@hotmail.com.

Mid-Tex Farm Show April 9-10

The MidTex Farm, Ranch and Garden Show will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 9-10 at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

Admission is free to the general public to attend and view exhibits of the latest farm and ranch equipment, seed, chemicals and agriculture-related services and technologies. Free agriculture and gardening classes will be provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of McLennan County.

