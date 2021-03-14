Waco-area news briefs: Household Hazardous Waste Day is Saturday

Household Hazardous Waste Day
Household Hazardous Waste Day for residents of Bellmead, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Waco and Woodway will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Solid Waste Operations Center, 501 Schroeder Drive.
Household automotive, cleaning, gardening and paint products, plus electronics, are among the items that can be disposed.
Items that will not be permitted include commercial or industrial waste, scrap tires, explosives, fireworks, gas cylinders, gasoline tanks, smoke detectors and regular trash.
A city water bill and driver’s license are required to dispose of items.
For more information, call 299-2612.
Dementia behavior class Tuesday
Trained volunteer community educator Vonna Tindle, community liaison with Baylor Scott & White Hospice, will present “Understanding & Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior” at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
To register for the virtual event, call the Waco Alzheimer’s Association office at 232-3900.
Attic Treasures donations
Donations for Historic Waco Foundation’s Attic Treasures are being accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 4328 W. Waco Drive.
For more information, call 753-5166.
Waco Coin Show set for April 2-3
The Waco Coin Club’s 40th annual Waco Coin Show will run from noon to 6 p.m. April 2 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 3 at the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.
Collectors and dealers will be buying and selling rare U.S. and foreign coins and currency, gold and silver.
Admission is $2, and children younger than 14 get in free. Door prizes will be given hourly. For more information, call 224-7761 or email trcam_51@hotmail.com.
Mid-Tex Farm Show April 9-10
The MidTex Farm, Ranch and Garden Show will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 9-10 at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
Admission is free to the general public to attend and view exhibits of the latest farm and ranch equipment, seed, chemicals and agriculture-related services and technologies. Free agriculture and gardening classes will be provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of McLennan County.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.