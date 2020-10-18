Waco-area news briefs: How to check the status of mail-in ballots

Free COVID-19 testing continues
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with the state of Texas and city of Waco to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for the effort. Testing sites will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Here are the testing sites for this week:
Monday through Thursday: McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St.; Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave.; and Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Friday: McLennan Community College and Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Saturday: McLennan Community College, Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and Waco Convention Center.
Sunday: Waco Convention Center and Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
For registration details, visit www.covidwaco.com. Waco Transit is providing free rides to testing sites.
Food service training course
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, McLennan County and McLennan Continuing Education Department are offering a professional food manager certification training course Nov. 2 and Nov. 9 at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive. The cost is $125, which includes training, materials, and ServSafe National Food Manager Certification Examination. The food manager’s certification will be valid anywhere in the state of Texas for five years.
For more information or to register, call Colleen Foleen at 757-5180.
Space is limited, and entry deadline is Friday.
Check status of mail-in ballots
The McLennan Elections Office has launched a new service to help voters track the status of their mail-in ballots. The Mail Ballot Activity button is available at www.mclennanvotes.com under the Nov. 3 Joint Election tab.
Voters who have applied to vote by mail can see if their ballot has been mailed out yet, as well as see if their respective returned ballot has reached the elections office.
The service is available in both English and Spanish.
