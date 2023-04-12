Baylor history lecture

The Baylor University History Department will present "Hiding in Plain Sight: Black Women, the Law & the Making of a White Argentine Republic," a lecture by Erika Edwards, at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Room 240 of the Paul L. Foster Campus for Business and Innovation.

Edwards is associate professor of history at the University of Texas at El Paso.

Lunch with the Masters

The McLennan County Master Gardeners Seed Bank Team will share the ins and outs of growing new plants from seeds at the April Lunch with the Masters session. It will run from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday in Room 105 of McLennan Community College's Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

The team will show how to collect, store and check for seed viability from an array of plants that grow well in Central Texas.

For more information, call 254-757-5180.

Money Smart storytimes

Waco libraries will be celebrating National Money Smart Week with themed storytimes for children ages 3-6 starting at 10:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday next week, and one more Friday evening.

Monday — All About Numbers, East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.

Tuesday — Funny Money, South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

Wednesday — Money Talks! Let’s Learn to Save, West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Thursday — Goin’ Shoppin’ Toddler Time, Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave.

Friday, 6:30 p.m. — Money Talks! Let’s Learn to Save, West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

WHS theater camps

Waco High Theatre’s summer camp registration is open through May 13.

For more information on the camp and program, email wacohightheatre@gmail.com.

Camp dates are June 5 through June 10.

Youth Council hike

Waco Youth Council will have a free hike through Cameron Park from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, starting at Redwood Shelter, 2300 Cameron Park Drive.

Participants should bring water and wear shoes appropriate for hiking. The hike is open to anyone 12 and older. Advance registration is required at waco-texas.com/Events-Activities.

Theater camp registration

Waco Children’s Theatre summer camp registration will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

For more information on the camp and program, call Linda Haskett at 254-776-0707 or go to https://www.wacochildrenstheatre.org.

Registration deadline is May 5. Camp dates are June 5 through July 1.

Waco tree walk

Waco Walks will hold a “Huaco Heights Tree Identification Walk” starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the corner of 29th Street and Waco Drive, near the Lee Lockwood Library.

The Huaco Heights neighborhood was first developed in 1913 and has a wealth of mature trees.

Kids Night Out Friday

South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave., will have a Kids Night Out event from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday.

The event is open to kids ages 5 to 13. The cost is $25 per child, and a meal is included.

To register, call 254-750-8650.

Summer track registration

Registration is open for Waco Parks and Recreation’s Team Waco Youth Summer Track and Field program, available to kids ages 5-18.

Participants will train at the Hart-Patterson Track and Field Complex, 3113 Clay Ave., participate in several track meets throughout the summer and have the opportunity to advance to the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation’s Games of Texas State meet.

For more information, call 254-750-5875.

‘Porch Tales’ April 22

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will have a “Porch Tales” event from 2 to 4 p.m. April 22 at 2301 Colcord Ave.

The free event will feature an open mic for storytellers, food and fun for all ages.

For more information, email vivian.rutherford@thestorylady.org.

Food safety course

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service, McLennan County and McLennan Continuing Education Department will offer a Professional Food Manager Certification Training Course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1 and May 8 at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive. Participants must attend both dates to take the exam.

Cost is $125. The food manager’s certification will be valid anywhere in the state of Texas for five years.

To reserve a space, call 254-757-5180. Deadline to register is Friday.

Connally students available

The Connally High School Class of 2023 will be participating in a Senior Community Service Day on May 2. Any nonprofit that could use some additional assistance through the event may email Sara Schnelle at sschnelle@connally.org.