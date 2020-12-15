Waco-area news briefs: Humane Society to host virtual happy hour

Tickets are $5 each or $20 for five.

The ticket drawing will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast live on the group’s Facebook page.

For prize information, call 313-7833.

City to host press conference

The city of Waco will host a virtual press conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to communicate ongoing efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Mayor Dillon Meek will be joined McLennan County Judge Scott Felton; Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of the Waco Family Health Center; Dr. Richard Haskett with Ascension Providence; and Dr. Marc Elieson with Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest.

The press conference will be shown live at www.wccc.tv. A full Spanish translated version will air later Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

The press conference can be viewed at wacotrib.com Wednesday afternoon.

Salvation Army water donations

The Salvation Army gives out water with every take-out meal, more than 150 per day. Donations of water are needed.

Donations can be dropped off at 4721 W. Waco Drive. Gift cards and monetary donations are also welcome.

