Waco-area news briefs: Humane Society to host virtual happy hour

Humane Society virtual happy hour
The Humane Society of Central Texas will host its first-ever virtual happy hour at 7 p.m. Thursday.
For a Zoom link to join the event, email HSCTXWaco@gmail.com.
The event will include a question-and-answer session with staff at the Humane Society of Central Texas and Waco Animal Shelter.
COVID-19 free testing sites
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. All tests are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Advance registration is recommended at covidwaco.com.
Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following sites:
Wednesday: Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St., drive-thru.
Thursday-Friday: Antioch Community Church, Heritage Square, 311 Austin Ave., walk-up.
Raffle benefits kid gift effort
Moldbreakers Fellowship is selling raffle tickets to help provide Christmas gifts for children in Waco.
Tickets are $5 each or $20 for five.
The ticket drawing will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast live on the group’s Facebook page.
For prize information, call 313-7833.
City to host press conference
The city of Waco will host a virtual press conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to communicate ongoing efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Mayor Dillon Meek will be joined McLennan County Judge Scott Felton; Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of the Waco Family Health Center; Dr. Richard Haskett with Ascension Providence; and Dr. Marc Elieson with Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest.
The press conference will be shown live at www.wccc.tv. A full Spanish translated version will air later Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.
The press conference can be viewed at wacotrib.com Wednesday afternoon.
Salvation Army water donations
The Salvation Army gives out water with every take-out meal, more than 150 per day. Donations of water are needed.
Donations can be dropped off at 4721 W. Waco Drive. Gift cards and monetary donations are also welcome.
