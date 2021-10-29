Waco-area news briefs: Humane Society's 5K Zombie Run set for Saturday

Fine art exhibit, sale
The Art Guild of Central Texas will host a fine art exhibit and sale Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at 1518 Austin Ave.
Local artists will exhibit traditional, impressionistic and modern paintings at the exhibit. Many paintings by the late Martha McKinney will be featured.
Call 254-722-9928 for more information.
Elm Mott VFD fundraiser
The Elm Mott Fire Department will have its annual fundraiser from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Geneva Hall, 740 S. Connally Drive.
The event will include a farmers market, barbecue lunch, pumpkin-carving contests for adults and kids, live auction, raffle, lottery drawing, family photos, live music and a trunk-or-treat.
‘Fright Night at the Rite’
The Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive, will host “Fright Night at the Rite 4.0” from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday. Activities will include a haunted house, costume contest, bounce house and concessions. There will also be a special play presented by Waco Children Theatre at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Tickets are $5 and available at the door. For more information, call 254-754-3942 or 254-752-1618.
5K Zombie Run
The Humane Society is hosting a 5K Zombie Run and 1K Dog Walk of the Dead on Saturday as part of the Finish Line Halloween Festival.
The festival is from 3 to 8:30 p.m. at Brazos Park East, 3516 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and in addition to the run will feature music, games, food, beer, costume contests and more.
The 5K race starts at 4:30 and registration is $45. To sign up as a runner, walker or vendor, visit humanesocietycentraltexas.org/zombierun.
