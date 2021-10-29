Waco-area news briefs: Humane Society's 5K Zombie Run set for Saturday

Fine art exhibit, sale

The Art Guild of Central Texas will host a fine art exhibit and sale Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at 1518 Austin Ave.

Local artists will exhibit traditional, impressionistic and modern paintings at the exhibit. Many paintings by the late Martha McKinney will be featured.

Call 254-722-9928 for more information.

Elm Mott VFD fundraiser

The Elm Mott Fire Department will have its annual fundraiser from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Geneva Hall, 740 S. Connally Drive.

The event will include a farmers market, barbecue lunch, pumpkin-carving contests for adults and kids, live auction, raffle, lottery drawing, family photos, live music and a trunk-or-treat.

‘Fright Night at the Rite’

The Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive, will host “Fright Night at the Rite 4.0” from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday. Activities will include a haunted house, costume contest, bounce house and concessions. There will also be a special play presented by Waco Children Theatre at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.