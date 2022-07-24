Waco-area news briefs: I-35 downtown intersections closed for construction

Step Up, Scale Down class

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is launching Step Up & Scale Down, a 12-week weight management program based on the USDA 2010 Guidelines.

The series will kick off from 5:30 to 7 p.m. next Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the county extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

Call 254-757-5180 for information.

Back-to-school barbecue

Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival presents its annual Community Barbecue and Back-To-School Picnic from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at Whitehall Park, 7600 Fresno Road in Woodway.

Guests can enjoy a fresh summer meal and will leave with a backpack stuffed with supplies for the new school year, while supplies last.

Intersections closed

The Texas Department of Transportation crews closed Fifth Street under I-35 Monday as part of efforts realign the intersection. Traffic will be directed to the southbound I-35 frontage road where drivers can use newly constructed 12th Street to cross under I-35 and access Fifth Street from the northbound frontage road. Only the southbound lane on 12th Street will be open to traffic.

Additionally, crews have closed Fourth Street at Dutton Avenue near the Baylor University campus. Traffic will be directed to Baylor Avenue, through the parking lot near Penland Residence Hall, where drivers can turn onto northbound Fifth Street to access the I-35 frontage road. During this time, Fifth Street will temporarily allow two-way traffic between the I-35 frontage road and Penland.

Both streets will be closed for the duration of the work activities and are expected to reopen to traffic mid-August.